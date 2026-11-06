Boniface Mungania the new Chief Financial Services Officer (CFSO) OF Safaricom

Boniface Mungania the new Chief Financial Services Officer (CFSO) OF Safaricom

Meet Boniface Mungania: From frontline support to Safaricom’s Chief Financial Services Officer

Mungania's appointment highlights a notable rise through the ranks, transitioning from frontline support roles to heading the telecommunications giant's crucial financial services division.

Safaricom PLC has officially appointed Boniface Mungania as its new Chief Financial Services Officer (CFSO), effective November 1, 2026. Mungania steps into the substantive role following the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, taking over leadership of the telecommunications giant's crucial financial services division.

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The appointment marks a significant turning point for the executive suite at Safaricom, capping off a remarkable corporate journey that began nearly 20 years ago on the front lines of customer support.

A rise from customer care to the executive suite

Mungania’s career trajectory at Safaricom is a classic corporate success story, demonstrating deep institutional knowledge and extensive hands-on experience across multiple departments.

Safaricom PLC Group CEO Peter Ndegwa

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He originally joined the company in February 2007, starting out as a Customer Service Representative.

Over the next several years, he steadily climbed the organizational ladder, taking on roles of increasing responsibility, including Dealer Manager, M-PESA Corporate Account Manager, and M-PESA Business Development Officer.

In September 2012, Mungania was appointed Business Development Manager for M-PESA, a position he held until November 2014, when he advanced to Senior Manager for M-PESA Business Development.

Seeking to broaden his international and strategic expertise, he later spent several months between August 2016 and March 2017 working as a Mobile Money Consultant at Vodafone in Qatar.

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Upon returning to Safaricom, Mungania continued to shape the telecommunication giant's financial technology ecosystem. He headed M-PESA Product Management from August 2016 to March 2021 before transitioning to Head of M-PESA Payments in April 2021.

Demonstrating his versatility during critical transition phases, he served as Acting Chief Digital Financial Services Officer from June 2022 to March 2023, followed by an appointment as Director of Public Sector Digital Transformation in April 2023.

In his most recent portfolio prior to his current promotion, Mungania oversaw pivotal projects designed to advance Kenya’s digital infrastructure.

His oversight included critical initiatives involving application programming interfaces (APIs), digital identity frameworks, and national payment systems.

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His extensive contributions to national transformation programs have not gone unnoticed. Mungania was awarded the prestigious Order of the Grand Warrior (OGW), a national honor recognizing his profound impact on digital development in Kenya.

Filling a high-profile vacancy

Mungania’s appointment follows the departure of former CFSO Esther Masese Waititu, who successfully held the position from February 2023 until her resignation on July 31, 2026.

Following her departure, Mungania stepped into the role in an acting capacity in August 2026 to ensure operational continuity while executive search and regulatory clearance processes were finalized.

In an official corporate announcement released on November 6, Safaricom confirmed the transition:

"Safaricom PLC has announced the appointment of Boniface Mungania as Chief Financial Services Officer, effective 1 November 2026, following receipt of all relevant regulatory approvals."

The company further expressed confidence in his future leadership, noting that Mungania will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer and maintain direct oversight of the entire financial services apparatus.

Mungania’s leadership style is heavily underpinned by a robust educational background spanning technology, marketing, and advanced digital management.

He holds a Bachelor of Science degree from the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT), where he studied between 2002 and 2007.

Eager to continuously hone his leadership and administrative capabilities, he also pursued specialized training in Marketing Management at the Kenya Institute of Management in 2008, followed by Project Management training at the Centre for Project Management (CFPM) from 2010 to 2011.

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Safaricom has confirmed Boniface Mungania as Chief Financial Services Officer, effective 1 November 2026, after serving in an acting capacity since August. He succeeds Esther Masese Waititu, who left in July 2026. Mungania joined Safaricom in 2007 as a Customer Care Representative and has risen through the ranks over nearly two decades. — Mwango Capital (@MwangoCapital) November 6, 2026

Embracing the digital era's cutting-edge demands, Mungania completed a MicroMasters program in Digital Product Management at the Questrom School of Business, Boston University. True to his commitment to lifelong learning, he is currently pursuing a Master of Science in Entrepreneurship at JKUAT.

As Chief Financial Services Officer, Mungania takes the helm during a dynamic era for mobile money and digital financial services across East Africa. M-PESA remains a critical pillar of Safaricom's growth strategy, driving financial inclusion, merchant payments, and digital lending ecosystems.