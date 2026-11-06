[PHOTOS] Kenyan politicians display elegance and style at Charlene Ruto’s wedding in Mwanza

Kenyan politicians proved that they also have a sense of fashion when they dressed stunningly during Charlene Ruto’s wedding to Isaya Yunge in Mwanza.

Charlene Ruto finally said “I do” to her prince charming Isaya Yunge following their highly publicized wedding in Mwanza, Tanzania on Friday.

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The wedding was attended by Charlene’s father President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto as well as their family but Kenyan political leaders also graced the occasion and brought out their A-Game when it comes to fashion.

Charlene stole the show in her white wedding gown complemented by a long, elegant veil, while the groom, Tanzanian technology entrepreneur Yunge, complemented the bride in a crisp white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers.

President Ruto and Rachel lead from the front

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel with the bride Charlene Ruto.

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President Ruto and First Lady Rachel also displayed their fashion sense with the Head of State dressed in a deep burgundy jacket with shiny lapels, which he paired with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and dark trousers.

Rachel stunned in a long white lace dress decorated with burgundy and brown floral patterns, featuring long see-through sleeves. She topped off the look with a wide-brimmed dusty rose hat decorated with flowers.

While the First Family looked stunning, the invited guests were not left behind. Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and his wife Tessie, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and his Health counterpart Aden Duale were among those in attendance.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula (left) and MP Millie Odhiambo (second left) also graced the wedding.

Suba East MP Millie Odhiambo, Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi among others also attended the grand wedding.

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Here is how some of the guests dressed.

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen.

Homa Bay governor Gladys Wanga.

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi and his wife Tessie (extreme left).

Cabinet Secretaries Kipchumba Murkomen and Aden Duale attended the wedding.

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Nandi governor Stephen Sang (second right) was among the guests.

President William Ruto stle the show.

President Ruto with his sons George (left) and Nick.

Nick Ruto helps his father President Ruto with his bow tie.