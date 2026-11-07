5 Fatherhood lessons from Ruto's special moments with his children

Beyond State House: What William Ruto's interactions with his children teach about fatherhood

Away from the pressures of State House, political engagements and the demands of running the country, President William Ruto has occasionally offered Kenyans a glimpse into his softer, more personal side through heartwarming moments spent bonding with his children.

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From playful interactions and affectionate embraces to standing by them during significant occasions, family outings and special celebrations, photographs and videos capturing these moments depict a father who takes pride in his children and makes time to celebrate their milestones.

For a man whose public schedule is often dominated by political engagements, development tours and international commitments, these family moments offer a glimpse into the importance he places on fatherhood.

They also provide an opportunity to reflect on some important lessons about parenting, particularly the value of being present, celebrating children's achievements, offering support and building relationships that go beyond the traditional role of providing for a family.

Being present for children during their defining moments

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One of the biggest fatherhood lessons from Ruto's experience with his children is the importance showing up and being present when it matters most.

Children remember the people who stand beside them during their most important moments and Ruto has been creating memories with his children each time he juggles the demands of work, businesses and fatherhood to attend every important occasion in their children's lives.

President William Ruto, daughter Charlene Ruto, and First Lady Rachel Ruto during their daughter's wedding in Mwanza, Tanzania, on November 6, 2026

Whether it is attending a graduation, celebrating a birthday, supporting a child's career or witnessing their wedding, being physically present can create memories that last a lifetime.

Celebrating children's achievements and being their biggest cheerleader

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A spot check across Ruto’s social media profile and media coverage on his relationship with his children over the years reveals that he has one of their biggest cheerleaders, celebrating every achievement, regardless of how big or small they may appear.

This has particularly been evident as the president takes pride in the educational accomplishments of his children, marking each milestone with celebration and cheering them on.

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto attend their daughter Cullie Ruto’s graduation at Heriot Watt University. Cullie graduated with a Bachelor of Arts (Interior Architecture).

From celebrating son Nick Ruto’s admission to the bar as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya in 2019 to attending the graduation ceremony of Cullie Chepng'etich Ruto, who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Interior Architecture from Heriot-Watt University on July 3, 2026, Ruto has been in the frontline cheering his children.

With each chapter of their lives unfolding, including weddings, engagements, welcoming a newborn into the family, Ruto has been offering important fatherhood lessons with each occasion as was the case when he welcomed his first-born son to fatherhood when the president welcomed his grandchild in 2023.

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Building a relationship that goes beyond providing for the family

While fatherhood is often associated with the responsibility of providing financially, protecting the family and ensuring children have access to education and other opportunities, Ruto's public interactions with his children offer a reminder that being a father involves much more than meeting material needs.

Messages shared by his children on Father's Day in June 2026 leave no doubt that the relationship children develop with their fathers is shaped not only by what they receive materially but also by the attention, affection, guidance and emotional support they experience while growing up.

"Many know you and look at you as their president, leader, mentor, friend… but I lovingly call you my dad. Happy Father's Day!" Charlene wrote, with George celebrating his dad as a pillar of the family.

Turning ordinary moments into beautiful memories and enjoying fatherhood

President William Ruto was caught on camera making sure his sons looked presentable as they prepared to step out for Charlene Ruto’s wedding in Mwanza on Friday, November 6, 2026.

In one photograph, the President was seen adjusting George's tie to ensure that his son looked presentable for the occasion.

President William Ruto and his son George.

In another playful exchange, Nick returned the favour by helping his father adjust his bow tie.

In these playful moments caught on camera lies a fatherhood lesson that sometimes, the most meaningful interactions happen during ordinary activities and building a strong relationship with children does not always require elaborate plans.

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Supporting beyond childhood

Ruto’s experience with his children demonstrates that a father's responsibility extends beyond when children become adults as he continues to offer advice, encouragement and support as they navigate their own journeys.

In his message to Charlene and her new husband, Isaya Yunge, Ruto offered advice on building a lasting marriage, just as was the case when June got married to Alexander Ezenagu.

At times, this support comes with deep reflections, emotional moments and raw emotions, as was the case when the president reflected on seeing Charlene grow from the little girl he once held in his arms into a strong and remarkable young woman whose wedding he was attending.

"Few moments bring a father greater joy than seeing his daughter find love, happiness and a companion with whom to build a future," he said.

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