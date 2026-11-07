Inside Charlene Ruto & Isaya Yunge's First Day as Husband and Wife After Glamorous Wedding

Charlene Ruto and her husband, Isaya Yunge, have offered a glimpse into their first day as newlyweds in a video that captured them as they soaked in the excitement of their new life as husband and wife.

A new chapter of love and companionship has begun for Charlene Ruto and her husband, Isaya Yunge with the with the newlyweds giving a glimpse into how they spent their first day as husband and wife after a glamorous wedding that was the talk of town.

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Away from the excitement and festivities, the couple traded the glamour of their wedding celebrations for a quiet, intimate moment together, taking a casual drive in a luxurious car as they soaked in the excitement of their new life as husband and wife.

The special moment was captured by Isaya’s friend, MC Gara B who shared the video on social media, giving the public a front-row seat into the pair’s first day as a couple as stepped away from the spotlight and the pomp that surrounded their big day to savour each other's company.

Charlene Ruto and her husband, Isaya Yunge

The video shows the groom settled behind the wheels of the vehicle with Charlene seated next to him as they engaged in a light-hearted banter with an unmistakable natural sense of comfort and familiarity between the three.

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Yunge appeared relaxed as he navigated the luxurious car with the ease of a man fully at home in his surroundings.

Charlene also looked equally at ease, seemingly enjoying every minute of the ride in the company of her husband and his friend.

MC Gara B who recorded the video from the back seat of the vehicle also joined in the banter, with Charlene appearing cheerful and unbothered, as they eased into their first hours of married life.

Glamorous wedding

The couple walked down the aisle in an exquisite wedding in Mwanza on Friday, November 6, 2026 with President William Ruto and his family flying to Tanzania for the high-profile wedding.

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President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel with the bride Charlene Ruto.

Luxury, glamour and style was in full display as guests made fashion bold statements, with the bride stealing the show in her white wedding gown complemented by a long, elegant veil, while the groom complemented the bride in a crisp white tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers.

Ruto's fashion statement

The bride’s father stepped out in a deep burgundy jacket with shiny lapels, which he paired with a crisp white shirt, black bow tie and dark trousers.

First Lady, Mama Rachel Ruto stunned in a long white lace dress decorated with burgundy and brown floral patterns, featuring long see-through sleeves. She topped off the look with a wide-brimmed dusty rose hat decorated with flowers.

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National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula (left) and MP Millie Odhiambo (second left) also graced the wedding.