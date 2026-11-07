McDonald Mariga kicked out of FKF after chaotic meeting as Allan Wanga is fronted as replacement

Harambee Stars legend McDonald Mariga has been expelled as Football Kenya Federation vice president following a chaotic delegates’ meeting in Meru.

Kenyan football legend McDonald Mariga has been expelled from his position as Football Kenya Federation (FKF) vice president following unanimous vote at a chaotic meeting in Meru.

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FKF delegates held a Special General Meeting at a hotel in Meru on Saturday to discuss the conduct of Mariga, alongside six other National Executive Committee (NEC) members and all but one voted for their removal.

The decision emanates from a dispute started in April 2026 when Mariga led eight other NEC members in a meeting that resolved to suspend FKF president Hussein Mohammed, NEC member Yusuf Ibrahim and acting CEO Dennis Gacheru over various allegations.

The resolutions of the meeting were rejected by FIFA, who said due process was not followed, and urged the warring parties to dialogue. However, several attempts to bring the two parties to the table proved futile, leading to the meeting held in Meru.

Who else has been kicked out of FKF?

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The meeting was to discuss the conduct of Mariga, alongside NEC members Robert Macharia (Central), Bernard Lagat (Upper Rift Valley), Kerubo Momanyi (FKF Women Representative), Collins Opiyo Kalee (Nyanza), Gabriel Mghendi (Coast) and Dan Shikanda (Nairobi).

It was, however, not without its fair share of drama as the meeting, which was to start at 9am, was delayed for three hours, after goons stormed the venue with claims that delegates allied to Mariga had been locked out.

Security personnel from the Rapid Deployment Unit then stormed the venue with teargas lobbed while Mariga arrived under tight security although he did not join the meeting, same as his co-accused.

The meeting would start at midday with the charges read after which the delegates were asked to vote on the expulsion of each of the seven NEC members.

During the vote, only AFC Leopards chairman Boniface Ambani voted against the removal of the members with 65 others voting to kick out Mariga and his faction.

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AFC Leopards makes plea to stakeholders

“I would not have wished for what I saw today,” said Ambani after the vote. “I believe we still have room to sit down and chat about our football together.”

“I don’t want FIFA to come and help us solve our problems. Those who come to our football must learn to accommodate others and that is why I have voted no on everything,” he added.

The delegates also voted that further disciplinary action to be taken against the expelled members.

Attention now shifts to who will replace Mariga and co with reports claiming that former Harambee Stars striker Allan Wanga is being fronted as the next FKF vice president.

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