Benni McCarthy: Harambee Stars coach threatens FIFA action over unpaid salaries

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy says he might be forced to report Kenya to FIFA as his salary remains unpaid for a number of months.

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy has stated that he might have to seek intervention from world football governing body FIFA over his pending salary.

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McCarthy has again stated that he is yet to be paid, having first revealed in September that he and his coaching staff have gone for months without pay.

The South African coach is wondering why his dues are not being settled and while he is not quitting, he has now threatened that he might be forced to seek help from FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Harambee Stars coach might seek FIFA help

Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy (right) and his assistant Vasili Manousakis. Image: Imago

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“Most of the players ended up getting their allowances because enough pressure was put on the federation and the Ministry to come good but the coaching and technical staff still nothing,” McCarthy told Sporty TV.

Unpaid Benni McCarthy says FIFA and CAF will eventually intervene if Kenya doesn't pay his and the Harambee Stars' technical bench salaries. McCarthy told Sporty TV that players received their allowances after a go-slow in September, but the coaching unit has yet to receive a single cent. — Eric Njiru ⚽️ (@EricNjiiru) November 9, 2026

“My job is always to go there and leave Kenya in a better position than I found it. I strive for that and at the end of the day, the authorities will come good and will have to pay because obviously, FIFA or CAF will have to intervene in this situation,” he added.

Harambee Stars are currently preparing to face McCarthy’s home country South Africa in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers with the first match set for Friday in Johannesburg while the return leg is on November 17 in Nairobi.

McCarthy says he does not want his pending pay to come in between his preparations and is striving to make Kenyan football great amid the challenges.

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Benni McCarthy claims he’s elevated Kenya

Kelly Madada and Harambee Stars coach Benni McCarthy share a light moment. Image source: AFC Leopards

“But we are professional enough and when we go there, we do our jobs and after football matches, we can fight for whatever it is that we are fighting for,” he added.

“But while we are there, we have a duty to make those players better and leave that country in a far better state, football wise, that we found them in.

“So far, we are heads and shoulders above what we have achieved because I did not even know Kenyan football to be honest before taking the job and now that I am in the job, it got so much rewards,” he stated.

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