While RMS has maintained that the fee is restricted to YouTube, the announcement gave rival broadcasters an opportunity to use humour and free-access messaging to attract viewers to their online platforms.

While RMS has maintained that the fee is restricted to YouTube, the announcement gave rival broadcasters an opportunity to use humour and free-access messaging to attract viewers to their online platforms.

Rival broadcasters KBC, KTN, and NTV sparked viral reactions after poking fun at Citizen TV's decision to introduce a KSh350 monthly YouTube subscription fee. The stations released humorous posts welcoming viewers back to their free live channels.

Social media administrators at KBC, KTN and NTV had a field day welcoming viewers back to their platforms after Citizen TV introduced a monthly subscription fee for watching its live broadcasts on YouTube.

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The three broadcasters used humorous posts to position themselves as free alternatives, with some messages appearing to celebrate the return of viewers who had previously followed Citizen TV, the country's leading television station.

Online viewership on Citizen TV dipped after the introduction of the paywall.

The reactions followed Royal Media Services (RMS), the owner of Citizen TV, Inooro TV and Ramogi TV, introducing a KSh350 monthly subscription for viewers who want to access the stations' live broadcasts on YouTube.

RMS clarified that the charge applies only to YouTube and does not affect access to its channels on other viewing platforms, including traditional television.

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The subscription can be paid through debit, credit or virtual bank cards.

KBC admin welcomes viewers with hilarious posts

Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) social media administrator EB appeared to enjoy the moment, sharing a series of humorous posts depicting viewers returning to the national broadcaster.

In one post, images showed people carrying household belongings, including mattresses, on their heads as they made their way back to the station, suggesting they were moving back home after leaving for other channels.

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Another post drew inspiration from the biblical story of the prodigal son, portraying the return of viewers as that of a child who had left home but was welcomed back by a forgiving father.

KBC accompanied the post with the message:

"Karibu mwanangu, nimekusameheee...karibu mwanangu nimekusamehe,"

EB also took aim at the new subscription fee, reminding viewers that KBC does not charge them to watch its programmes on television sets they have bought with their own money.

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"Hakuna venye tutakulipisha kuwatch TV yako yenye ulinunua na pesa zako na tena ukalipia WI-FI hapaana....huku mambo ni FREEEEEE!”

The posts attracted attention online, with Kenyans reacting to the broadcaster's playful welcome messages.

KTN and NTV join the welcome-back campaign

KTN also joined the conversation, thanking viewers while inviting more people to return to its platform.

In one post, the station wrote:

“East or West, home is the best, and of course, FREE!”

It followed up with another message emphasising that its content remained free to access.

“Only one place that is BOLD and Absolutely FREE!”

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NTV, meanwhile, directly addressed Citizen TV viewers in a Facebook post welcoming them to its YouTube channel.

"Karibu nyumbani. Just press play. No charge. Watch NTV on YouTube."

The accompanying poster carried another message in Kiswahili:

"Asanteni kwa kuja hapa ndio nyumbani. Huku YouTube ni play tu"

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Kenyans react to Citizen TV's KSh350 YouTube subscription

The new subscription fee also sparked debate among viewers, with some social media users questioning the decision to charge for content that remains available free of charge on conventional television.

Others argued that KSh350 was a considerable expense for viewers who had become accustomed to watching the broadcaster's live programmes on YouTube without paying a subscription.