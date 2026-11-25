Police Cadets recruitment 2026: Salary, qualifications and what the officers do

The National Police Service has opened applications for police cadets, targeting university graduates aged 22 to 30. While the recruitment advert does not disclose their training pay, the latest police salary review places the minimum basic monthly salary for an Inspector of Police at Sh55,075.

University graduates seeking to join the National Police Service (NPS) through its officer-training pathway could earn a minimum basic monthly salary of Sh55,075 once appointed to the rank of Inspector of Police, following the government's latest police salary review.

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The figure is part of the revised police pay structure implemented in July 2026, which raised the minimum basic salary for officers in Pay Grade Five (PG5) from KSh53,290 to KSh55,075.

The salary comes into focus as the National Police Service begins recruiting police cadets, with applications opening on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, and closing on December 10.

However, the recruitment advertisement signed by Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja does not specify the salary or stipend payable to candidates while undergoing cadet training. The Sh55,075 figure is therefore a reference to the minimum basic salary for the Inspector rank, not a confirmed training allowance or guaranteed starting package for every successful applicant.

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What police cadets earn

Under the revised police salary structure, Inspectors of Police fall under PG5, with a minimum basic monthly salary of KSh55,075.

Other ranks have also received adjustments following the completion of the government's three-year police salary review in July 2026.

Police Constables in PG1 now earn a minimum basic salary of Sh29,360, while Corporals in PG2 receive Sh35,580. Sergeants in PG3 earn at least Sh46,380, while Senior Sergeants in PG4 receive Sh50,600.

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Above the Inspector rank, Chief Inspectors in PG6 earn a minimum basic salary of Sh61,495, while Assistant Superintendents of Police in PG7 receive Sh66,565.

These figures represent basic salaries before applicable allowances and deductions. Police officers may also receive house, commuter and other allowances, depending on their grade, duty station and eligibility.

The distinction between basic salary and total monthly earnings is important because the recruitment advert does not provide a detailed remuneration package for the incoming cadets.

Who are police cadets?

Police cadets are graduate entrants recruited through a separate pathway that allows qualified candidates to join the National Police Service at higher ranks rather than beginning their careers as ordinary Police Constables.

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The NPS Standing Orders recognise recruitment through a cadet entry scheme as one of the categories through which people can join the Service, alongside recruitment as Police Constables, specialists and civilian staff.

Unlike ordinary constable recruits, who enter at the base rank and progress through the police hierarchy, cadets undergo specialised training intended to prepare them for officer responsibilities, leadership and supervision.

Their work can involve supervising junior officers, coordinating police operations, overseeing station administration and supporting investigations and specialised policing functions.

The programme is also intended to benefit from the professional qualifications brought by university graduates, particularly in fields that can strengthen policing and law enforcement.

According to the NPS recruitment advertisement, candidates with qualifications in Forensic Science, Medicine and Surgery, Pharmacy, Nursing, Medical Laboratory Technology, Counselling Psychology, Engineering, Law, Journalism, Media and Communication, Veterinary Medicine, Statistics and Data Analysis, Education and Training, Music and other technical disciplines relevant to policing will have an added advantage.

Qualifications for the 2026 recruitment

The National Police Service is targeting Kenyan citizens aged between 22 and 30 years who hold a Kenya National Identity Card and an undergraduate degree from a recognised university or institution.

Applicants must also have obtained at least a C+ mean grade in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), with a minimum of C+ in either English or Kiswahili.

Other requirements include physical and medical fitness, compliance with Chapter Six of the Constitution, registration with the relevant statutory professional body where applicable, and having no criminal record or pending criminal charges.

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The advert also states that female candidates must not be pregnant at the time of recruitment and throughout the training period.

Applicants are required to submit their applications online through the National Police Service website, under the News and Events section, or directly through recruitment.nationalpolice.go.ke.

They must provide their personal details, academic and professional qualifications, work experience, courses and referees. The required supporting documents include copies of both sides of the national identity card, academic and professional certificates, and school-leaving certificates.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for scheduled physical interviews, with notifications expected through the application portal or print media by January 7, 2027.

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How cadets differ from ordinary police recruits

The biggest difference between cadets and ordinary police recruits is their entry route and expected career progression.

Ordinary Police Constable recruitment generally targets candidates with a minimum KCSE grade of D+ and places successful applicants in PG1, the entry-level police grade.

Cadet recruitment, on the other hand, targets university graduates with higher academic qualifications and places them on a pathway towards officer-level responsibilities.

This means the two categories have different entry requirements, training pathways and potential salary scales. A constable begins at PG1, while the Inspector rank falls under PG5.

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𝗔𝗗𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗦𝗘𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗥𝗨𝗜𝗧𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗢𝗙 𝗖𝗔𝗗𝗘𝗧𝗦 𝗜𝗡𝗧𝗢 𝗧𝗛𝗘 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗦𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗖𝗘 Pursuant to Article 238, 243, 244, 245 as read with Articles 10, 27(8 ) and 232 of the Constitution of Kenya and the National Police Service Act, the National Police Service (NPS) is pleased to announce to the public the upcoming recruitment of suitably qualified persons to be trained as POLICE CADETS. Applications must be submitted online between 25th November 2026 and 10th December 2026. Shortlisted Candidates will be notified through the application portal or print media by 7th January, 2027. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) November 24, 2026

The National Police Service has warned applicants that recruitment is free and open to all eligible candidates. It cautioned against bribery, corruption and providing false or misleading information to influence the exercise, warning that such conduct constitutes a criminal offence.

Members of the public have been urged to report recruitment malpractice through the nearest police station or the toll-free numbers 999, 911, 112 and #FichuaKwaDCI – 0800 722 203.