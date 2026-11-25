Ferdinand Omanyala Sends Bold Message to Brother Isaac Omurwa After Landing Move to US IMAGE/COURTESY

Ferdinand Omanyala Sends Bold Message to Brother Isaac Omurwa After Landing Move to US IMAGE/COURTESY

Africa’s fastest man has challenged his younger brother, Isaac Omurwa, to make his mark after securing a prestigious athletics scholarship in the United States.

Africa’s fastest man Ferdinand Omanyala has rallied behind his younger brother Isaac Omurwa after Isaac earned an athletics scholarship to compete in the United States.

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Reacting to news of Isaac’s American move, Ferdinand Omanyala kept his encouragement punchy as he challenged his brother to attack the next chapter of his sprinting career.

"Let the young boy go out there and hunt. Congratulations, @omurwaisaac_k," he said in a post shared on his X (Twitter) handle.

A Major Leap Across the Atlantic for Isaac Omurwa

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The congratulatory message comes after Isaac Omurwa secured an athletics scholarship to join Ohio State University, opening a major collegiate pathway in the United States.

Competing across the sprints, including personal bests of 10.33 seconds in the 100m and 20.91 seconds in the 200m, while also racing over 400m, Omurwa has steadily built his own reputation on the track.

Moving into the NCAA Division I system in Columbus, Ohio, gives him access to high-level coaching, sports science resources, and regular competitive races against top collegiate sprinters across both indoor and outdoor seasons.

For an emerging Kenyan sprinter looking to sharpen his execution and test himself against deeper fields, the scholarship represents a pivotal step toward senior international standards.

Isaac Omurwa: From Football Trials to International Relays

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Growing up, Isaac Omurwa’s sporting dreams centred around football, a game close to his father, before he decided to test himself at school sprint trials in Form Three.

That spontaneous decision paid off quickly, earning him selection for the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games and turning athletics into his primary focus.

His journey has also tested his resilience. A grade-three hamstring injury in 2024 sidelined him for roughly three months, forcing him through patient rehabilitation before he returned to full training and competition.

Along the way, he has also shared the national relay spotlight with his older brother, Ferdinand Omanyala, including competing at the 2025 World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou, China, after previously missing out on the final travelling squad for the 2024 edition in Nassau.

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