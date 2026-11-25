The Royal Moroccan Football Federation has strongly protested the CAS ruling that restored Senegal as AFCON 2025 champions.

The Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) has fired back in fierce protest after the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) overturned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) appeals ruling and reinstated Senegal as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions, 310 days after their dramatic final in Rabat.

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Issued on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, in Lausanne, Switzerland, the unanimous CAS decision annulled the CAF Appeal Board’s March 17, 2026 ruling that had stripped Senegal of their 1-0 extra-time triumph and awarded Morocco a 3-0 forfeit victory.

Rather than accepting the verdict as final, the FRMF released a pointed statement challenging both the integrity of the arbitration process and how modern football rules treat walk-off incidents.

Morocco Protests Alleged Contact Before the Ruling

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At the heart of Morocco’s frustration is an alleged communication between one of the three arbitrators on the CAS panel, German legal scholar Professor Dr Ulrich Haas, and the leadership of the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) shortly before the verdict dropped.

In its official statement, the FRMF made clear its astonishment that CAS did not impose legal consequences or delay the decision over the complaint.

"In this context, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation expresses its surprise and protest at the failure to consider its request to take into account the necessary legal consequences for practices that could compromise the integrity and credibility of the arbitration process, particularly the confirmed communication between German arbitrator Ulrich Haas and the President of the Senegalese Football Federation 48 hours before the decision was issued," the statement read.

CAS and Ulrich Haas pushed back against the allegation surrounding the timing and impact of the challenge. CAS stated that its challenge commission found insufficient evidence at the time of the challenge to delay issuing the award, while Haas strongly denied any direct contact at any moment with the parties involved in the procedure.

Even so, the dispute over pre-verdict contact has injected fresh controversy into an already bitter saga between the two footballing nations.

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IFAB and FIFA Walk-Off Rules in the Spotlight

Beyond procedural complaints, the FRMF argued that the panel’s reasoning clashes with broader disciplinary trends championed by global football lawmakers.

During the chaotic January 18, 2026 final at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Senegalese players walked off the pitch for 14 minutes in protest following late refereeing and VAR decisions before returning to play out the match, a sequence in which Brahim Díaz missed a penalty before Pape Gueye netted a 94th-minute extra-time winner.

The FRMF contended that overlooking the gravity of leaving the field without permission sends the wrong message about player discipline and authority on the pitch.

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"The Royal Moroccan Football Federation also notes that the decision failed to consider the recent trend established by both the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and FIFA regarding players leaving the field of play without the referee's permission, and the resulting disciplinary responsibilities and sanctions," the statement further read.

CAS, however, anchored its ruling in the ‘field of play’ doctrine and the specific circumstances of how the match ended.

The panel, chaired by French professor Gérald Simon alongside Ulrich Haas and Italian professor Luigi Fumagalli, determined that referee Jean-Jacques Ndala committed no error of law, that both teams returned and agreed to continue before play resumed, and that AFCON abandonment provisions did not apply since the match was completed rather than permanently abandoned.

The panel also noted that disciplinary sanctions against the FSF, then-coach Pape Thiaw, and players had already been addressed in separate CAF disciplinary proceedings.

Vow to Pursue Every Legal Avenue

Despite CAF announcing that it respects the CAS award and will take the necessary steps to implement it, and despite calls for unity from figures like Senegal forward Sadio Mané and FSF President Abdoulaye Fall, Morocco is refusing to let the matter rest quietly.

"Accordingly, the Royal Moroccan Football Federation confirms its intention to pursue all available legal avenues to appeal the Court of Arbitration for Sport's decision," the statement added.