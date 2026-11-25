🤣🤣🤣 This trending story about a Member of Parliament allegedly pocketing a colleague's phone is not doing our Parliament's reputation any good! Shida iko mahali! The Speaker and parliamentary leadership must be very keen on how issues involving conflicts between members are handled, particularly when such matters find their way into the public domain. Hon. Speaker, with all due respect, some of these revelations and the manner in which they are communicated risk doing more harm than good to the image of Parliament. Yes, the incident may be genuine, and perhaps it was meant to be a simple lesson on integrity and discipline. But we must also appreciate that Parliament is a respected institution, and its dignity must be protected at all times. Hon. Speaker, we respect your office, and we equally expect you to safeguard the respect and dignity of Parliament. Not every internal disagreement or embarrassing incident involving members needs to become public entertainment. Let us respect the institution, exercise wisdom in handling internal matters, and remember that Kenyans are watching. Parliament must remain a House of honour, not a source of endless public embarrassment. 🤝