Salasya Warns Wetang’ula Against Publicising Parliamentary Disputes After MP Was Captured on CCTV Stealing Phone in Parliament
Mumias East MP Peter Salasya has urged National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula to exercise caution when handling disputes and disciplinary matters involving lawmakers, following his revelation that a Member of Parliament was captured on CCTV stealing a colleague’s phone.
In a statement directed at the Speaker, Salasya said parliamentary leadership should be careful about how disagreements and embarrassing incidents involving MPs are addressed, particularly when details emerge in the public domain.
He argued that even when such incidents are genuine, the manner in which they are communicated could undermine Parliament’s image.
“Hon. Speaker, with all due respect, some of these revelations and the manner in which they are communicated risk doing more harm than good to the image of Parliament,” Salasya said.
The MP acknowledged that exposing misconduct could be intended to promote integrity and discipline but maintained that Parliament’s dignity should remain a priority.
🤣🤣🤣 This trending story about a Member of Parliament allegedly pocketing a colleague's phone is not doing our Parliament's reputation any good! Shida iko mahali! The Speaker and parliamentary leadership must be very keen on how issues involving conflicts between members are handled, particularly when such matters find their way into the public domain. Hon. Speaker, with all due respect, some of these revelations and the manner in which they are communicated risk doing more harm than good to the image of Parliament. Yes, the incident may be genuine, and perhaps it was meant to be a simple lesson on integrity and discipline. But we must also appreciate that Parliament is a respected institution, and its dignity must be protected at all times. Hon. Speaker, we respect your office, and we equally expect you to safeguard the respect and dignity of Parliament. Not every internal disagreement or embarrassing incident involving members needs to become public entertainment. Let us respect the institution, exercise wisdom in handling internal matters, and remember that Kenyans are watching. Parliament must remain a House of honour, not a source of endless public embarrassment. 🤝— Hon. Peter Salasya (@pksalasya) November 25, 2026
He called on Wetang’ula to safeguard the institution’s standing, saying internal disagreements and embarrassing incidents involving lawmakers should not automatically become subjects of public entertainment.
“Not every internal disagreement or embarrassing incident involving members needs to become public entertainment,” he said.
Salasya urged parliamentary leaders to exercise wisdom when addressing internal matters, adding that Kenyans were watching how the institution handled disputes among its members.
“Parliament must remain a House of honour, not a source of endless public embarrassment,” he said.
MP pockets colleagues phone in parliament
National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula revealed how a Member of Parliament was caught on CCTV taking a colleague’s mobile phone during a heated confrontation in Parliament.
Wetang’ula recounted the incident on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, as he challenged lawmakers to uphold integrity and conduct themselves in a manner that protects the dignity of the House.
He said the incident happened when the National Assembly was deeply divided, with political tensions running high and disagreements among members escalating.
According to the Speaker, CCTV footage was retrieved and presented to his office for review. He watched the recording alongside the Majority Leader and one or two other lawmakers.
The footage, he said, clearly showed one MP picking up another member’s phone and slipping it into his pocket.
Wetang’ula said the lawmaker was later summoned and confronted with the recording but denied taking the device, even after being shown the footage.
😂😂😂MP ako na side hustle ndani ya Parliament. https://t.co/gCTGZBodCG— Ole Teya (@TeyaKevin) November 25, 2026
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