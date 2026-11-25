Staff at the referral facility went on strike on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, over prolonged salary disbursement delays and unremitted statutory/payroll deductions which have affected workers' access to pension benefits and accrued interest raising concerns over service delivery and a wider healthcare crisis.

Management at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) has issued an urgent appeal to its striking healthcare workforce, urging employees to resume their duties following a series of negotiations aimed at resolving ongoing disputes over delayed remuneration and unremitted statutory deductions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The appeal, communicated through an official statement on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, comes after intensive discussions held between hospital administrators and staff representatives on the evening of Tuesday, November 24, and continued into Wednesday morning.

Walkout triggers fears of a wider healthcare crisis

The industrial action, which began on Tuesday, saw healthcare workers at Kenya’s premier referral facility down their tools in protest over protracted delays in salary disbursements and failure by the institution to remit critical payroll deductions.

The walkout raised immediate concerns regarding service delivery at the national hospital, prompting management to initiate dialogue with labor leaders to avert a broader healthcare crisis.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KMPDU Secretary General Davji Atellah

Reassurances over staff welfare and work environment

In its Wednesday statement, KNH sought to reassure its workforce that their grievances are being treated with the utmost priority. The hospital emphasized its appreciation for the staff’s dedication to maintaining the institution's core healthcare mandate, while reaffirming its long-term commitment to their overall welfare, career advancement, and financial stability.

"Management also recognises its responsibility to provide a supportive working environment where employees feel valued, heard, and cared for," the statement read in part, acknowledging the strain placed on workers by the financial delays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phased payout plan for unremitted deductions

A central point of contention driving the strike has been the accumulation of unremitted payroll deductions, which has directly affected employees' access to their pension benefits as well as the interest accrued on those outstanding sums.

Addressing these specific financial concerns, KNH management announced a structured, phased approach to clearing the arrears rather than a single lump-sum settlement.

According to the timeline outlined by the hospital, the initial tranche of payments is scheduled to be disbursed on Friday, November 27, 2026.

This first phase will be followed by a second scheduled disbursement on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, as the administration works toward clearing the backlog. By committing to specific dates, management aims to restore confidence among the workforce and demonstrate tangible progress toward financial resolution.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Continued Union talks and next steps

Beyond the immediate payment schedule, KNH indicated that broader institutional dialogue remains active to prevent future disruptions and address secondary grievances raised by the workers. The hospital confirmed that top administrators are maintaining open channels of communication with union leadership to hammer out comprehensive solutions.

"Management is also holding engagements with union officials to address the concerns and resolve any other outstanding issues," KNH stated, signaling that negotiations extend beyond the immediate November and December payout dates.

The ongoing talks involve key sector stakeholders, including representatives from the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU), led by Secretary-General Dr. Davji Bhimji, alongside other health worker representatives advocating for the timely settlement of dues.