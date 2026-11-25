National TV and social media reports framed Owiye's comments as an official IEBC clearance for Gachagua's 2027 presidential bid, which the commission stated it had made "no such determination" on.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has formally denied widespread media reports claiming that it has cleared former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to contest the 2027 General Election as a presidential candidate.

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In a clarifying statement issued on Wednesday, November 25, 2026, the electoral body distanced itself from the reports, stressing that it has neither approved Gachagua's candidacy nor made any official determination regarding his legal eligibility to vie for the country's top office.

The commission expressed concern over how remarks made by one of its senior officials had been framed and circulated across national television and social media platforms, sparking intense public and political debate nationwide.

"The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has noted with concern a report aired by a national television station and subsequently circulated on social media, alleging that the Commission has cleared former Deputy President, Hon. Rigathi Gachagua, to contest the 2027 General Election as a Presidential candidate. The Commission wishes to clarify that it has made no such determination," the IEBC stated in its official communication.

Former deputy President Rigathi Gachagua

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Origins of the controversy

The controversy stems from an engagement held on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, between the commission's Director of Legal Services, Chrispine Owiye, and a group of political reporters in Nairobi.

During the session, Owiye fielded questions regarding the legal thresholds and constitutional parameters surrounding electoral eligibility, particularly in light of ongoing court battles involving impeached leaders.

According to reports from the briefing, Owiye explained the general legal position regarding individuals facing impeachment who still have active appeals before the courts.

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"Gachagua is eligible to run for the presidency if he decides to.If he submits his papers to the IEBC declaring his intention to run, his papers will be accepted just like those of any other candidate because, as long as a person who has been impeached is challenging their impeachment in court and the case is still under appeal and has not been fully determined, they remain eligible to run," Owiye stated during the meeting.

Constitutional context and legal boundaries

However, the IEBC has pushed back against the interpretation that Owiye's remarks constituted a formal clearance or endorsement of Gachagua's 2027 presidential ambitions. The commission maintained that its legal director was merely offering an educational overview of existing constitutional provisions that govern election qualifications and disqualifications, rather than issuing a specific ruling on Gachagua's status following his impeachment.

Specifically, the electoral body explained that Owiye's presentation focused on Articles 99 and 193 of the Constitution of Kenya. These two constitutional provisions outline the qualifications and disqualifications for individuals seeking election as Members of Parliament and Members of County Assemblies, respectively.

Crucially, both articles include legal safeguards that protect prospective candidates from automatic disqualification until they have exhausted all available avenues of appeal or review against a conviction or removal decision.

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Furthermore, the IEBC emphasized that Owiye's presentation did not delve into the specifics of removal from office under Article 75 which deals with conduct of state officers nor did it make a definitive legal pronouncement on impeachment processes or whether an impeached state officer is barred from contesting future elections.

To underscore the distinction between general legal commentary and actual candidate vetting, the commission pointed out that the specific requirements for presidential nominations are governed by Article 137 of the Constitution, alongside other relevant statutory and constitutional provisions.

Prospective presidential contenders must satisfy all criteria outlined under these laws before being cleared to appear on the ballot.

Concluding its clarification, the IEBC reiterated its commitment to due process and strict adherence to the rule of law.