Tedmade Films launched 'May I Take Your Order, a seven-part drama anthology set in a Java House restaurant, where customers from different walks of life reveal their personal struggles, ambitions and relationships.

Tedmade Films launched 'May I Take Your Order, a seven-part drama anthology set in a Java House restaurant, where customers from different walks of life reveal their personal struggles, ambitions and relationships.

Bruce Makau, Blessing Lungaho Star in New Nairobi Drama 'May I Take Your Order'

Bruce Makau and Blessing Lungaho lead an all-star Kenyan cast in 'May I Take Your Order', a new seven-part drama anthology set in a busy Nairobi restaurant, now streaming on YouTube.

A cup of coffee can sometimes open the door to conversations people would otherwise struggle to have, and a new Kenyan drama series is exploring the human stories that unfold around restaurant tables.

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Nairobi-based production house Tedmade Films has launched 'May I Take Your Order, a seven-part drama anthology set in a Java House restaurant, where customers from different walks of life reveal their personal struggles, ambitions and relationships.

The series premiered publicly on YouTube on Sunday, November 8, 2026, following an exclusive press and industry screening held a day earlier in partnership with Film Sunset’s Rooftop Cinema.

Set against the familiar backdrop of a busy Nairobi restaurant, the production explores themes of loneliness, vulnerability, heartbreak and unexpected human connection.

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At the centre of the story is Mwenda, a quiet and observant waiter who initially reports for work intending to concentrate on his duties.

However, his ability to listen draws him into the private lives of customers who find themselves sharing more than they had planned over coffee and meals.

Each episode introduces a different patron dealing with personal challenges, including guilt, wounded pride, romantic disappointment and professional anxiety.

As Mwenda becomes an unlikely confidant to the customers, his own troubled past gradually begins to surface, bringing a deeper personal dimension to the story.

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Bruce Makau leads cast of Kenyan actors

Created and written by Bruce Makau, who also plays the lead character, the series brings together established actors and emerging talent.

Makau portrays Mwenda, the waiter whose gift for listening gradually draws him into the lives of restaurant patrons.

Vanessa Aika plays Ruth, an outspoken and street-smart waitress whose seemingly cynical personality hides a more empathetic side. She is also the first colleague to recognise that Mwenda is concealing something about his past.

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Blessing Lungaho takes on the role of David, the branch manager whose philosophical outlook and guidance challenge Mwenda to confront the issues he has been avoiding.

The seven-episode anthology also features guest appearances by Makena Kahuha, Mugambi Ikiara, Bhavnesh “Chintu” Chudasama, Nungo Marrianne Akinyi, Ainea Ojiambo, Arthur Sanya, Mwende King’ori, Nyokabi Macharia, Wakio Mzenge, Ciku Kaboi, Ben Tekee, Esther Kazungu and Elizabeth “El” Magondu.

Why Tedmade Films chose a restaurant setting

Producer and Executive Producer Foi Wambui said the project was inspired by the desire to tell relatable stories about relationships, ambitions and everyday experiences.

“‘May I Take Your Order’ was born from a desire to tell a story that feels familiar and deeply human, exploring the relationships, ambitions, and unexpected moments that make up our everyday lives,” Wambui said.

She explained that a restaurant provided an ideal setting because it brings together people with different personalities and experiences.

“A restaurant felt like the perfect setting because it’s more than just a place to eat; it’s a meeting point for different people, personalities, and stories, all coming together under one roof.”

Seven episodes filmed in four days

The production, directed by Justin Mengere, was completed through an intensive four-day shoot across two key locations.

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Filming took place at Java Ola in Parklands, Nairobi, with the restaurant's official brand cooperation.

Director of Photography Brian Gacheru handled the cinematography, while acclaimed filmmaker Likarion Wainaina oversaw colour grading. Brian S.P. Oluoch Omondi worked on sound design.

Each self-contained episode runs between 13 and 19 minutes, with dialogue in both English and Swahili to reflect the language and social experiences of urban Nairobi.

Following its industry premiere in Karen, the series began its public release on the official Tedmade Films YouTube channel on November 8.