During the one-day shutdown, routine in-person consular services, phone and email inquiries, and scheduled visa interviews or appointments will be suspended, with affected visitors advised to reschedule once normal operations resume

The United States Embassy in Nairobi will temporarily suspend its regular operations on Thursday, November 26, 2026, in observance of Thanksgiving Day, an annual American federal holiday.

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The diplomatic mission issued a public notice on Wednesday, November 25, alerting Kenyan citizens, visa applicants, and other members of the public who had planned to visit the compound or access consular services.

Distributed across the embassy’s official communication channels, the advisory aims to prevent disruptions for individuals traveling to the facility for routine administrative matters.

"The U.S. Embassy will be closed on Thursday, 26th November 2026 in observance of Thanksgiving Day," the embassy stated in its official announcement.

The United States Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya

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As an overseas diplomatic post, the Nairobi mission routinely closes its doors on both Kenyan national holidays and United States federal holidays. While standard administrative functions will pause for the day, embassy officials confirmed that normal business operations will resume following the holiday break.

Consular services affected by the shutdown

During the one-day closure, the public will not be able to access in-person assistance at the embassy’s physical offices, nor will general inquiries be handled via telephone or email.

Routine consular and administrative functions including standard passport renewals, notarial services, and general document processing will remain entirely unavailable throughout Thursday.

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The temporary suspension will directly impact individuals with scheduled consular appointments. Kenyans who had booked visa interviews or other in-person appointments for November 26 will experience delays and are advised to follow official embassy instructions to reschedule their visits once operations resume.

Prospective travelers and applicants can still initiate new visa applications online via the embassy’s website during the holiday.

Online visa fee payment portals will also remain active, though applicants will need to wait until normal operations resume to secure an in-person appointment slot.

Despite the suspension of routine public services, the diplomatic mission emphasized that critical support for American nationals in the country will not be interrupted. Emergency assistance for U.S. citizens residing in or traveling through Kenya will remain fully operational and accessible through the embassy’s dedicated emergency contact channels.

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The U.S Embassy will be closed on Thursday, 26th November 2026 in observance of Thanksgiving Day. https://t.co/NXaKLaGZy2 — U.S. Embassy Nairobi, Kenya (@USEmbassyKenya) November 25, 2026

Understanding the thanksgiving tradition

Thanksgiving Day is one of the most prominent public holidays in the United States, celebrated every year on the fourth Thursday of November. In 2026, the holiday falls on November 26.

The tradition holds deep historical significance in American culture, tracing its formal origins back to 1789 when the nation’s first president, George Washington, issued a proclamation designating November 26 as a day of public thanksgiving and prayer. Over the centuries, it has evolved into a secular national holiday centered on reflection, community, and appreciation.

"Thanksgiving is an American tradition rooted in gratitude for the blessings of our nation. This holiday offers a unique opportunity to reflect on the rights, responsibilities, and privileges of being American," the U.S. Embassy in Dar es Salaam noted in a separate regional statement highlighting the significance of the day.

In the United States, the holiday is traditionally observed through large family gatherings and shared meals. Roasted turkey typically serves as the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving table, accompanied by seasonal harvest foods such as squash, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. Before sharing the meal, many families take time to reflect on the past year and express gratitude for their personal and collective blessings.

Beyond private family traditions, Thanksgiving is marked by major public spectacles and sporting events across the U.S. Millions of Americans tune in to watch the annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City, as well as a slate of traditional National Football League (NFL) games broadcast throughout the afternoon and evening.

The holiday also serves as the unofficial gateway to the American winter holiday season. It is immediately followed on Friday, November 27, by Black Friday, a major commercial event characterized by widespread retail discounts, doorbuster promotions, and the surge of year-end consumer shopping.