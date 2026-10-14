Lynn Ngugi speaks out on US Visa restrictions after row involving American TV host
Renowned Kenyan media personality and activist Lynn Ngugi has once again ignited a vital conversation regarding international mobility, systemic power dynamics, and the hidden costs of digital activism.
Taking to social media, Ngugi addressed the pervasive anxiety surrounding travel document approvals, arguing that the fear of being denied a visa is frequently used as a tool to muzzle critical voices across Africa.
The catalyst: The outburst against Rob Finnerty
Ngugi’s reflections on international travel restrictions did not happen in a vacuum; they closely followed her fierce public backlash against American television host Rob Finnerty.
The controversy erupted when Finnerty, host of a primetime show on Newsmax, invoked Nairobi as a negative comparison during an on-air discussion regarding immigration and urban decay in the United States. Using the Kenyan capital as shorthand for urban disorder triggered massive outrage among Kenyans online.
Although Finnerty eventually issued a public apology, stating, “I want to offer an apology to the people of Nairobi, Kenya. The passion you have for your city and homeland is amazing… We all make mistakes. I misspoke, and I am sorry to anyone I have offended,” Ngugi firmly rejected it. Calling out what she perceived as insincerity, she fired back on social media:
“You're pathetic, and your apology is just as pathetic. Let's not pretend you've suddenly developed some respect for Kenyans or Africans… You're sorry we heard you, understood exactly what you meant and refused to let you get away with it. Keep your apology. What you need is to unlearn the garbage that made you think saying something like that was acceptable in the first place.”
What US visa screening involves
The US visa application process includes disclosure requirements and checks that the State Department says are intended to establish applicants’ identities and eligibility.
For temporary travel, including tourism and business visits, applicants generally complete the online DS-160 nonimmigrant visa application.
They must submit the confirmation page, pay the applicable processing fee and attend an interview where required. Consular officers assess the information provided alongside the interview when determining eligibility.
The State Department lists the standard application processing fee for visitor visas at US$185 and says it is non-refundable.
The department also introduced social media identifier collection for most immigrant and nonimmigrant visa applicants in 2019.
Applicants are asked to provide social media identifiers used on the platforms covered by the application requirements.
You’re pathetic, and your apology is just as pathetic. Let’s not pretend you’ve suddenly developed some respect for Kenyans or Africans. You’re apologizing because Kenyans dragged you for your ignorance, and had nobody called you out, you’d have gone about your business without thinking twice about what you said. And this is exactly how you idiots still think of Africa. You were discussing immigration in America, a country with enough problems of its own and lots of rats, but somehow Nairobi became your example of everything wrong with a city. What the hell does Nairobi have to do with your immigration problems? What annoys me even more is how casually you said it. That’s how deeply ingrained this ignorance is. To some of you, Africa is still that miserable, backward place you can casually throw into a conversation whenever you need an example of poverty, chaos or failure. And then when Africans refuse to sit quietly and take your nonsense, suddenly you’re sorry. You’re not sorry you said it, Rob. You’re sorry we heard you, understood exactly what you meant and refused to let you get away with it. Keep your apology. What you need is to unlearn the garbage that made you think saying something like that was acceptable in the first place🚶🏿♀️WANTAM!!— Lynn Ngugi (@lynn_ngugi1) October 13, 2026
In a further expansion announced on September 18, 2026, the State Department said that, effective October 1, online presence reviews would cover additional visa categories, including I visas for foreign media representatives and TN and TD visas. Applicants in those categories were instructed to set their social media profiles to public or open. The policy already applied to several other categories, including student, exchange visitor and certain temporary worker visas.
The department says it uses available information during screening to identify applicants who may be inadmissible, including those considered potential national security or public safety threats.
The policy does not establish that criticism of the United States automatically results in visa refusal.
For vocal human rights advocates, journalists, and digital activists, these digital audits create an invisible barrier.
Calling out the power imbalance
At the heart of Ngugi’s commentary was a direct critique of the asymmetrical power dynamic embedded in global mobility. She fiercely called out the embassy and Western diplomatic systems for weaponizing access, noting that the underlying design creates an unhealthy dynamic of desperation:
This idea that I should be worried about getting a visa to America simply because I have an opinion is actually part of the problem we need to address as Africans. For the longest time, we have been made to believe that criticizing these so called “first world countries” might cost us an opportunity to visit them, and sadly, that fear has kept so many people silent. I have always believed that these visa restrictions exist by design. You make people so desperate for access to your country that they become afraid to question you, while making millions from visa applications that don’t even guarantee entry. Meanwhile, we are busy welcoming citizens of these same countries into our nations, some without even requiring a visa. I think we have spent far too long giving these countries power over us, including the power to determine what we can and cannot say about them , yet they say the worst about us.Maybe not today, maybe not tomorrow, but the winds of change will blow across Africa. We will make Africa Great Again!!And I genuinely hope we get to a point where no African feels the need to silence themselves just to qualify for a visa.— Lynn Ngugi (@lynn_ngugi1) October 14, 2026
“This idea that I should be worried about getting a visa to America simply because I have an opinion is actually part of the problem we need to address as Africans. For the longest time, we have been made to believe that criticizing these so-called 'first world countries' might cost us an opportunity to visit them, and sadly, that fear has kept so many people silent.”
Ngugi further underscored the hypocrisy of restrictive access parameters where citizens of Western nations enjoy seamless or visa-free entry into African nations while locals face stringent administrative walls concluding that Africans must stop granting foreign entities the power to dictate what they can or cannot say.
The back-and-forth has since resonated widely across digital spaces, transforming into a broader movement championed by Lynn Ngugi on X, urging African content creators and citizens to shed self-censorship, embrace mental liberation, and demand mutual respect on the global stage.
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