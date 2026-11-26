State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito stated that State House is seeking KSh43.4 million for office furniture, against an allocation of KSh3 million.

State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito stated that State House is seeking KSh43.4 million for office furniture, against an allocation of KSh3 million.

State House has requested an additional KSh8.427 billion for the 2027/2028 financial year to cover renovations, office furniture, and ICT equipment, seeking to raise its budget ceiling to KSh23.57 billion.

State House is seeking an additional KSh8.427 billion for the 2027/2028 financial year to finance renovations, purchase office furniture, upgrade communication equipment and support other operations.

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File image of State House, the official residence of the Head of State

The request would increase the Office of the President's proposed budget from KSh15.14 billion to KSh23.57 billion, with State House Comptroller Katoo Ole Metito arguing that the current allocation is insufficient to meet its expenditure requirements.

Katoo presented the request before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and Internal Security during consideration of the 2027 Budget Policy Statement.

He told the committee that the proposed allocation would leave a funding deficit of KSh8.427 billion against the institution's projected recurrent and development expenditure.

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State House Nairobi.

"The proposed ceiling for the FY 2027/28, as per the 2027 BPS, is Sh15,138.6 million, against a requirement of Sh23,565.6 million, resulting in a funding gap of Sh8,427.0 million," Katoo said.

State House seeks KSh526 million for renovations

One of the major items in the additional funding request is KSh526.5 million for refurbishing and maintaining State House in Nairobi and State Lodges across the country.

Katoo told MPs that the renovations were mainly required at State Lodges, which he said had received inadequate funding for maintenance.

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"The only renovations needed is the state lodges..we receive very little to renovate these lodges," he told the committee.

State House is also seeking KSh43.4 million for office furniture, against an allocation of KSh3 million, leaving a shortfall of KSh40.4 million.

Another KSh33.8 million is required for specialised plant, equipment and machinery, compared with the KSh28.7 million allocated in the proposed budget.

State House Nairobi

The institution has further requested KSh26 million for housing loans to public servants, an expenditure item that has not received an allocation in the proposed estimates.

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KSh125 million sought for communication equipment

The Office of the President is also seeking KSh124.9 million to acquire and upgrade communication and technology equipment.

According to Katoo, the investment will support the automation and digitalisation of Cabinet business and help the institution modernise its operations.

He said the additional funding would enable State House to continue providing strategic support and advisory services to the President, facilitating Cabinet operations, coordinating national security matters and managing official records and presidential artefacts.

State House reports 46% budget absorption

The request comes as State House reports expenditure of KSh6.247 billion by October 31, 2026, against an approved allocation of KSh13.541 billion for the 2026/2027 financial year.

State House Nairobi

The expenditure represented a budget absorption rate of 46%.

Despite the expenditure recorded so far, Katoo maintained that the proposed KSh15.138 billion allocation for the next financial year would not adequately support the institution's strategic objectives and planned activities.

"The proposed allocation of Sh15,138.6 million for the FY 2027/28 is inadequate to facilitate the achievement of our strategic goals and objectives. State House, therefore, will require consideration for additional funding of Sh8,427.0 million to facilitate the implementation of planned activities," he added.

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