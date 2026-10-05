The tuk-tuk driver allegedly tried to push through the gate, which is under the watch of GSU personnel.

The tuk-tuk driver allegedly tried to push through the gate, which is under the watch of GSU personnel.

Tuk-tuk driver arrested after attempting to force his way into State House

The tuk-tuk driver was arrested after allegedly forcing his way towards State House's Gate D in Nairobi, telling police he wanted to meet President Ruto.

Police have detained a man after he allegedly attempted to enter a restricted section of State House in Nairobi by force on Sunday afternoon.

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The incident occurred at around 1.32pm on October 4, 2026, when General Service Unit officers manning Gate D spotted the suspect attempting to gain unauthorised entry into the compound.

Police said the man was driving a tuk-tuk when he allegedly tried to push through the gate, which is under the watch of GSU personnel.

Officers reportedly ordered him to halt, but he allegedly ignored the command and instead accelerated towards the barriers near the entrance.

State House Nairobi.

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The security personnel eventually intercepted and apprehended him before he managed to breach the restricted zone.

When questioned, the suspect reportedly told officers that his intention was to meet the President. He had no scheduled appointment for any such meeting.

Authorities have placed him in custody as they continue their investigations, and police say they are still interrogating him to uncover more details about his intentions.

Officials promptly launched security operations in the area after the incident. It remains unclear whether the President was at State House at the time. Ruto had travelled from Mombasa to Nairobi on Friday evening.

Officials confirmed that security around the premises has since been tightened to deter any similar attempts.

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A Troubling Pattern at the Same Gate

This is not the first security scare to unfold at State House's Gate D in recent memory.

On October 10, 2025, at the very same gate along Dennis Pritt Road, a man fatally attacked a police officer using a bow and arrow.

Kithuka Kimunyi Musyimi was arrested and subsequently charged with the murder of GSU officer Ramadhan Khamisi Matanka, who had been stationed at State House, Nairobi.

According to court documents, the attack took place at Gate D, with prosecutors alleging that Musyimi approached disguised as a street dweller, concealing a bow and arrows inside a blue sack.

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