Education CS Julius Ogamba during his visit at Kabianga Boys Senior School to monitor examination administration, Nov 20.(Image:Julius Ogamba)

Education CS Julius Ogamba during his visit at Kabianga Boys Senior School to monitor examination administration, Nov 20.(Image:Julius Ogamba)

Marking of KJSEA structured questions is already underway with 13,484 examiners across 24 marking centers, alongside machine scoring for multiple-choice questions. KCSE marking is set to begin promptly with roughly 34,170 examiners across 41 marking centers.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has officially announced the release schedule for Kenya’s national examination results following the conclusion of the 2026 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams.

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Speaking on Friday, November 20, 2026, at the close of the 24-day examination period, Ogamba confirmed that learners who sat for the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) will receive their outcomes in December 2026, while KCSE candidates will receive theirs in January 2027.

Priority grading for KJSEA and senior school placements

The Ministry of Education has deliberately prioritized the grading of KJSEA scripts to ensure a seamless transition for junior school learners advancing to senior secondary schools. According to the Cabinet Secretary, releasing the junior school results in December gives education officials adequate time to finalize student placements ahead of the new academic year.

Education CS Julius Ogamba

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“The processing of the 2026 Kenya Junior School Education Assessment scripts has been given priority, with a target of releasing the outcomes within the month of December to enable the Ministry of Education to undertake placement of the learners into Senior Schools (Grade 10), before January 2027,” Ogamba stated during his address.

Marking operations and KCSE timeline

To meet this tight December deadline, grading operations for the KJSEA are already in full swing.

Ogamba revealed that 13,484 examiners have been deployed across 24 marking centers nationwide to score structured questions, while automated machine scoring of multiple-choice papers is running concurrently.

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Meanwhile, preparations for grading the 2026 KCSE scripts are set to begin immediately. That massive exercise will mobilize roughly 34,170 examiners working across 41 marking centers.

“For the 2026 KCSE examination, the marking of answer scripts will be undertaken promptly, with a target of releasing results in January 2027,” the CS confirmed.

Conclusion of KCSE field administration

The announcement marked the successful end of the field administration for the 2026 KCSE, which commenced on October 28.

Over the course of the 24-day schedule, a total of 1,048,355 registered candidates sat for their papers across 10,693 examination centers throughout the country.

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To facilitate the daily delivery of test papers, the Ministry utilized 646 distribution centers, operating in close coordination with the Ministry of Interior and National Administration, the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), and various other state agencies.

Ogamba praised the interagency collaboration and thanked the field officers whose commitment kept the complex logistical operation running smoothly.

Weather and security challenges

Despite the overall success, the examination period was not without significant hurdles. Ogamba noted that severe flooding and isolated security threats tested the resilience of the administration in several regions.

Heavy rains and flooding disrupted transport networks in Tana River, Kitui, Turkana, West Pokot, Wajir, and Mandera counties. Simultaneously, security incidents posed risks in Moyale, Isiolo, and Daadab in Garissa County, as well as Kapedo and Arror in Turkana County.

To prevent any candidate from missing their exams due to weather or insecurity, the government executed swift contingency plans.

Authorities deployed helicopters and specialized transport to airlift examination materials into flood-marooned areas. In regions facing security threats, officials temporarily relocated candidates to safer venues so they could complete their assessments without danger.

“The Government, through the officers in these areas, made all the necessary arrangements to ensure that all candidates sat their papers,” Ogamba explained, commending the personnel who braved hazardous conditions to ensure equity for all learners.

Assurance of credibility and festive greetings

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As the focus shifts from administration to grading, the Cabinet Secretary commended the 2026 cohort for demonstrating high levels of discipline and integrity throughout the testing window.

REMARKS AT THE END OF THE FIELD ADMINISTRATION OF THE 2026 KENYA CERTIFICATE OF SECONDARY EDUCATION. https://t.co/Kv9CqmxS6C — Julius Migos Ogamba, EBS (@HonJuliusMigos) November 20, 2026

He sought to reassure anxious students, parents, and educators that the upcoming grading process will strictly reflect the candidates' genuine efforts.

“As a Ministry, we guarantee you fair and credible certification of your honest and hard work,” he affirmed.