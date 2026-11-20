An 18-storey building under construction collapsed along 9th Street in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on October 23, 2026, killing eight people (Image: Files)

An 18-storey building under construction collapsed along 9th Street in Eastleigh, Nairobi, on October 23, 2026, killing eight people (Image: Files)

State Blames Ksh6.14 Billion Deficit for Weak Checks as 72 Buildings Collapse in 3 Years

State officials have told MPs that a funding gap is among the factors crippling site inspections amid a wave of fatal structural failures across the country.

The Kenyan government has attributed the rising wave of fatal building collapses across the country to severe budget shortages, a lack of essential testing equipment, and widespread use of substandard construction materials.

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Appearing before the National Assembly’s Committee on Housing, Urban Planning and Public Works on Thursday, November 19, 2026, top officials from the State Department for Public Works and the National Construction Authority (NCA) laid bare the operational gaps crippling site inspections nationwide.

Ksh6.14 Billion Budget Deficit Undermines Site Inspections

Public Works Principal Secretary Joel Arumonyang told lawmakers that his department faces a Ksh6.14 billion funding shortfall under the proposed 2027/28 Budget Policy Statement.

While the department requires Ksh11.41 billion to run effectively, the National Treasury has allocated only Ksh5.27 billion.

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According to the PS, the deficit directly cripples the state's ability to inspect construction sites, conduct structural audits, and enforce quality standards.

He added that the department lacks basic material-testing equipment needed to verify building safety on the ground, while underfunding has also pushed pending bills to Ksh1.521 billion as contract costs outstrip available budgets.

72 Buildings Have Collapsed in Three Years, NCA Reveals

During the same parliamentary session, National Construction Authority (NCA) Acting Executive Director Susan Rutto disclosed that 72 buildings have collapsed across Kenya over the past three years.

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Rutto explained that investigations into the failures point directly to compromised building materials, poor workmanship, and weak site supervision.

She noted that while the authority has audited roughly 113,000 developments and registered more than 15,000 active construction sites, limited resources continue to stretch enforcement capacity.

The parliamentary grilling follows a string of deadly structural failures in Nairobi within the span of a month:

• Ngara (November 14): An unfinished building collapsed in the Riverside area, killing several people.

• Mombasa Road (November 13): An eight-storey building under construction near the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) terminus partially caved in, leaving six workers dead.

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• Eastleigh (October 23): An 18-storey tower on 9th Street collapsed, resulting in eight deaths after a 15-day rescue operation. Probes later showed the developer had no approved structural or architectural plans, despite Nairobi City County approving a zoning change from residential to commercial-residential use.

Engineers and Architects Demand Urgent Action

Industry bodies have sharply criticised the regulatory lapses and demanded immediate intervention. The Institution of Engineers of Kenya (IEK) has called for an urgent, countrywide structural audit of all high-risk buildings.

Similarly, the Architects Alliance submitted a memorandum on November 16 urging President William Ruto to declare building collapses a national disaster.