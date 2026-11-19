President William Ruto has unveiled a free 10-week digital training and business registration drive to equip 600,000 Kenyans for state procurement opportunities.

President William Ruto has announced a major expansion of the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme, unveiling a plan that will enable 600,000 Kenyans to qualify for government contracts while issuing KSh 50,000 start-up grants to another 200,000 young entrepreneurs.

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Delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of Parliament on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the Head of State said the government is rolling out Phase Two of the NYOTA Business Support initiative alongside a free 10-week digital procurement training programme aimed at turning small youth-led enterprises into sustainable suppliers for national and county governments.

Phase Two of NYOTA Business Support Targets 200,000 Entrepreneurs

Addressing lawmakers and millions of Kenyans following the televised address, President Ruto revealed that the government is partnering with development stakeholders to onboard a fresh cohort of 200,000 micro and small business owners.

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Under the expanded model, each selected beneficiary will receive KSh 50,000 in direct capital alongside structured business mentorship and hands-on entrepreneurship training.

“To expand opportunities for our entrepreneurs in Nyota Business Support, we are working with partners to support another 200,000 beneficiaries, again with training, mentorship and 50,000 shillings each. We are going to do phase two of Nyota Business Support,” President Ruto declared.

The announcement builds on the initial rollout of the NYOTA project across all 47 counties, which has focused on equipping out-of-school youth with practical business skills, on-the-job experience, and seed funding to establish viable grassroots enterprises.

Bridging the Gap Between Start-Up Grants and Reliable Markets

President William Ruto.

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While seed capital helps young Kenyans launch small ventures, many early-stage businesses struggle to survive without consistent buyers or access to institutional supply chains.

President Ruto acknowledged this bottleneck, noting that sustainable job creation requires deliberately connecting emerging enterprises to ready markets, beginning with state procurement.

“But our ambition cannot end with start-up grants. We must enable these young entrepreneurs to grow, secure markets, employ others, and become sustainable businesses. That is why we are now linking NYOTA beneficiaries to government procurement opportunities through the NYOTA Digital Training Program,” the Head of State explained.

By integrating NYOTA with the Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) framework, which reserves 30 per cent of public tenders for youth, women, and persons with disabilities, the administration aims to dismantle the bureaucratic hurdles that often lock small traders out of state contracts.

How the Free 10-Week NYOTA Digital Training Program Works

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To prepare entrepreneurs to bid competitively for county and national government tenders, the government has rolled out a specialised 10-week digital and enterprise readiness curriculum.

Open to NYOTA beneficiaries as well as eligible youth, women, and persons living with disabilities, the training removes upfront compliance barriers by handling formal business registration and certification on behalf of participants.

“This is a free 10-week initiative that equips young entrepreneurs, women and persons living with disabilities with digital and business skills, awards proficiency certificates and facilitates business registration and certification. This intervention will enable 600,000 Kenyans to qualify for government contracts, grow their enterprises, and earn an income,” Ruto said.

Eligible Kenyans interested in enrolling for the digital procurement training can apply via the official USSD code *254# by selecting the NYOTA AGPO option.

Financing Contracts and Guaranteeing Timely Payments

Historically, one of the biggest deterrents for small suppliers winning government tenders has been a lack of working capital to fulfil orders and prolonged delays in invoice settlements.

President Ruto assured Parliament that the NYOTA procurement framework includes end-to-end support, covering not just registration and training, but also contract financing and prompt payment guarantees.

“They will receive training, mentorship, certification; their company will be registered, and we are going to assist them in financing the business they get, and we are going to make sure they are paid so that their enterprises can grow,” the President stated.

Part of a Broader Push to Boost Household Incomes

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Framing the NYOTA expansion within his administration’s wider economic agenda, which includes affordable housing construction, digital job creation, and agricultural value chains, Ruto maintained that easing the cost of living goes hand-in-hand with expanding income-generating opportunities for ordinary citizens.