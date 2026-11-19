President William Ruto delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. (Image: PCS)

President William Ruto delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. (Image: PCS)

Delivery record? Leaders across the divide react to Ruto's State of the Nation Address

President Ruto delivered the address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate outlining achievements under his Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, including economic stabilisation, infrastructure expansion, education reforms and changes in healthcare financing.

President William Ruto’s fourth State of the Nation Address has exposed sharp divisions among Kenya’s political leaders, with government allies defending his four-year record while opposition figures questioned his account of the country’s progress and accused him of overlooking pressing public concerns.

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Ruto delivered the address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, outlining achievements under his Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda, including economic stabilisation, infrastructure expansion, education reforms and changes in healthcare financing.

However, the speech was delivered amid a boycott by several opposition-aligned lawmakers, while those who attended offered contrasting assessments of the President’s performance.

President Ruto delivering the State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. (Image: PCS)

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, who leads the Linda Mwananchi Movement, dismissed the address as a “State of Imagination”, arguing that the President had concentrated on development projects instead of adequately addressing constitutional obligations.

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Sifuna maintained that Article 132 of the Constitution requires the President to report on measures taken and progress achieved in realising national values and principles of governance under Article 10.

“According to the Constitution, when the President comes to Parliament, he has to tell the country the steps taken and progress achieved in realisation of the values under Article 10. There is no construction of roads under Article 10,” Sifuna said.

The Nairobi Senator further argued that issues such as human rights, equality, democracy, public participation and the rule of law deserved greater attention in the annual address.

Opposition leaders react to Ruto’s Address

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Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka also criticised the President, particularly over the handling of victims of the Gen Z protests and youth unemployment.

Wiper Patriotic Front party leader Kalonzo Musyoka

Kalonzo said he had expected Ruto to provide details of those killed during protests and disclose the compensation received by affected families. He also questioned the continued unemployment facing young people.

“I thought that perhaps today, Mr Ruto would give a list of those who were killed and disclose how much compensation they had received,” Kalonzo said.

The criticism came as several opposition-aligned legislators stayed away from Parliament.

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Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo had earlier defended the planned boycott, accusing the President of making numerous development promises without corresponding budgetary provisions.

Maanzo claimed that Ruto had made 3,200 roadside declarations amounting to KSh4.2 trillion, arguing that the commitments were not reflected in the national budget.

He also raised concerns about public debt, economic management and alleged human rights violations.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's allies were also among those who skipped the sitting, reflecting the wider political divisions surrounding the address.

SHA registrations and contributions

Kirinyaga Woman Representative Njeri Maina criticized the address, arguing that government figures and reforms look good on paper but do not match conditions on the ground.

Maina argued that official statistics presented around the State of the Nation Address contrast sharply with lived experiences, questioning figures and pointing to issues such as budget borrowing, cuts, and disputed counts.

Following Ruto's statement that Social Health Authority (SHA) registration had reached 33.7 million Kenyans, the Women Rep accused public hospitals of requiring SHA registration before providing treatment.

President Ruto told Parliament that 33.7 million Kenyans had registered SHA, compared with approximately eight million under the former National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) in 2022.

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"Today, 33.7 million Kenyans are registered with the Social Health Authority, compared with approximately eight million registered under NHIF in 2022. But the significance of this reform goes beyond registration. It lies in the treatment families can access and the medical bills they no longer have to bear alone," the Head of State said.

"Across the country, 53,465 patients are receiving cancer treatment, 24,468 are receiving dialysis and 89 have undergone kidney transplants, all under SHA. These are among the most expensive forms of medical care, often beyond the financial reach of ordinary households."

President William Ruto delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. (Image: PCS)

Government allies defend four-year record

On the government side, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale described the address as evidence that the administration had delivered on its campaign commitments.

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“A country seeking to attain first-world status deserves a serious contest of ideas about production, employment, education, healthcare, infrastructure and national opportunity. No community should be reduced to a voting bloc,” Duale added.

He also cited road construction, lower maize flour prices, stability of the Kenyan shilling, affordable housing projects and the Social Health Authority as evidence of progress.

State of the nation Address 2026 https://t.co/ZN0e7SIxU5 — Hon. Aden Duale, EGH (@HonAdenDuale) November 18, 2026

Belgut MP Nelson Koech similarly praised the President’s account, pointing to developments in agriculture, transport infrastructure and healthcare.

He welcomed the KSh1.5 billion allocation to the coffee sector, saying it would support farmers, and praised improved road connectivity, including routes serving northern Kenya.

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Koech also defended the healthcare reforms, arguing that low-income households were beginning to benefit from improved access to medical services under the Social Health Authority.

Nelson Koech: I said the president’s speech was phenomenal. When we came in, we were on the brink of defaulting on our loans. Today in our country, we have lived true to our manifesto; we have given out 18,000 units of affordable housing. I think there are big shots, people who own companies that buy milk, and I think they are doing value addition for the export of the milk. In my view, it is some kind of sabotage. I don’t understand why we have a shortage of milk #JKLive — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) November 18, 2026

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei described the address as an opportunity to compare the country’s position when Ruto assumed office in 2022 with its current state.

He argued that education, infrastructure and agriculture had improved during the administration’s tenure and challenged opposition leaders to present alternative development proposals.

Education reforms highlighted

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On education, President Ruto had in the address highlighted that when he assumed office, the country faced a teacher shortage estimated at 116,000 adding that parents in many schools were paying for teachers employed through Boards of Management, while also meeting additional demands for classrooms and learning facilities.

He went on to affirm that in four years his government has employed 100,000 teachers and are preparing to recruit another 20,000.

"This investment improves the quality of education while progressively reducing the need for Kenyans to finance teaching. We have built 23,000 classrooms and are constructing and equipping 1,600 laboratories. These facilities expand access to learning and reduce pressure on communities to finance essential school infrastructure," the President added.

"Our annual education allocation has increased from KSh521 billion in 2022/23 to KSh784 billion this financial year. These resources must reach schools promptly and be managed responsibly. Parents should not be required to carry public obligations through unauthorised charges."

On national examinations, Ruto while highlighting that 2026 had the largest cohort in the country's history comprising of 3.6 million learners sitting KPSEA, KJSEA and KCSE said that for the first time in 65 years, examination papers were printed in Kenya.

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"The examinations have been conducted in a calm and orderly atmosphere, free from the anxiety, tension and intimidating security deployments of the past. This is how it should be. Examinations are a normal part of learning, not a security operation or a matter of life and death. They should assess our children’s progress, not instil fear about their future."

Molo MP Kimani Kuria, who chairs the National Assembly's Budget and Appropriations Committee, also welcomed the address, saying it had addressed concerns raised by Parliament on economic management.

However, Kuria acknowledged that the administration had not fulfilled all its campaign promises, while maintaining that substantial progress had been made.

“We may not have gotten there on all the campaign promises that we made, but there are substantial achievements that have been made,” he said.

Kimani Kuria: We may not have gotten there on all the campaign promises that we made, but there are substantial achievements that have been made. This administration is on record for implementing the Electronic Government Procurement system. There is no administration that had the courage to implement EGP. County governments and so many people were opposed to it #JKLive — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) November 18, 2026

Human rights and healthcare remain points of contention

Beyond the political exchanges, civil society and independent scrutiny have raised questions about how the administration’s claims should be assessed.

The Kenya Human Rights Commission had released a report ahead of the address documenting concerns over protest-related deaths, arbitrary arrests and what it described as democratic backsliding.

In his speech, President Ruto acknowledged that Kenyans had died and suffered injuries during protests, recognised the State’s responsibility where security officers used unlawful force, and said investigations and prosecutions should continue where evidence warrants.

He reported that KSh1.2 billion had been paid to 1,476 verified beneficiaries from a KSh2 billion allocation for protest-related compensation.