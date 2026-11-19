TV actress and host Regina Re’s brother Ian has spoken about her late mother, who was stabbed to death, in an incident that has left three family members facing murder charges.

Ian Machari, brother to Kenyan TV actress and host Regina Gitao, popularly known as Regina Re, has given an emotional tribute about his late mother Dorita Lasinder Macharia.

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Dorita died on October 30, 2026 at her Loresho Ridge Estate in Nairobi, after suffering 20 stab wounds, two of them fatal.

Her death has since seen her granddaughter Thandie Malaika Wanjiku charged with murder with her mother Regina Re and uncle, Regina’s brother Alton James Macharia, charged with accessory to the murder.

The high-profile murder case overshadowed funeral arrangements for the 86-year-old but during her requiem mass, Ian Macharia painted a picture of a close-knit family which was put together by their late mother who demanded high standards in everything and from everyone.

Lasinder’s demand for high standards

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Ian Macharia during his late mother Dorita Lasinder Macharia's requiem mass.

Ian described how the dinner table was always neatly arranged with cutlery properly placed before food was served while even when the family took a flight, they always dressed in suits.

"Through these simple traditions, she taught us how you should carry yourself and there is value in bringing a little elegance to everyday life," Ian told family and friends who gathered at the Consolata Shrine in Nairobi for her mother’s requiem mass.

Lasinder, who was born in Jamaica, relocated to New York for studies and it is from there where she met a young Kenyan man Mishori Durango, who was a student at Fairleigh Dickinson University and started a relationship.

She later moved to Kenya, settling in Mombasa and then Nairobi, where she worked for an airline before she ventured into business and Ian says his mother’s drive ensured those who worked with her did not do a shoddy job.

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Three family members facing murder charges

Regina Re's daughter Thandie Malaika is the main suspect in Dorita Lasinder Macharia's murder.

"She, more than anything, Mama was a builder. She built a life across continents. She built businesses, homes, friendships, opportunities and most importantly, she built a family whose lives continue to reflect the influence and love," added Ian.

Ian’s tribute came at a time his brother James and sister Regina had been in the dock before they were released on a Ksh200,000 cash bail each while Lasinder’s granddaughter Thandie has been charged as the main suspect in her murder.