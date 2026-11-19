Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has hit back at Babu Owino and Caleb Amisi after they claimed to have been shortchanged in the Linda Mwananchi movement leadership arrangement.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has responded to claims that he edged out fellow politicians who he started his journey with, forcing them to form other parties.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sifuna, who completed the process of rebranding his Linda Mwananchi Party from The Equitable Party last week, has been at the centre of a storm after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino claimed that he was shortchanged.

Owino claimed last week that the leaders who decamped from ODM had agreed to form one party and that Sifuna would be the presidential flagbearer while he would be the party leader.

This came after Saboti MP Caleb Amisi claimed that he made Sifuna popular but had to decamp from Linda Mwananchi movement over some things he did not agree with.

Initial agreement to join one party

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We agreed with all Linda Mwananchi members, including Babu Owino, James Orengo and Caleb Hamisi, that all of us would join the Equitable Party." – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, explaining how someone allegedly wanted to frustrate his efforts, not only by denying him the party but also by ensuring he did not become its party leader. — The Kenyan Vigilante (@KenyanSays) November 19, 2026

However, Sifuna says it is the other leaders, who include Siaya Governor James Orengo, who bolted out once he raised a key question at the early stages of the party’s formation.

“The agreement that was there, is that we would settle on one party and all of us would join it,” Sifuna said on Radio Citizen while holding a Bible.

“We said, we have all these parties, looked at them and we should now choose one and move in all of us. Everyone agreed to join that party which was called The Equitable Party. That is why Caroli Omondi left his party and joined, Kawira Mwangaza was a party leader but left her party to join.

“Hon Patrick Makau, the MP of Mavoko and elected on a Wiper ticket, joined. Then we had a meeting and said, here are the party leadership positions and I was given the party leader’s position and made the presidential aspirant.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Babu Owino, Caleb Amisi and co left

Edwin Sifuna and Babu Owino in the Linda Mwananchi convoy during its inaugural rally in Nairobi on Sunday, September 13, 2026.

Sifuna says it is at this moment that cracks started to emerge as other leaders were not comfortable with him as both the presidential flagbearer and party leader.

“In all the parties that are in this country, tell me one party where the presidential aspirant is not the party leader?” he posed.

“When there was a tussle over who should be the party leader, I asked them, how can you trust me to be president of the country but not a party leader? Now who is the traitor? So when someone comes and says Sifuna was the problem, ask them these questions.

Advertisement

Advertisement