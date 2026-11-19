Pay Cuts and Raises on Hold: Why Kenyan Workers and Lecturers Must Wait Until February IMAGE/COURTESY

Pay Cuts and Raises on Hold: Why Kenyan Workers and Lecturers Must Wait Until February IMAGE/COURTESY

Pay Cuts and Raises on Hold: Why Kenyan Workers and Lecturers Must Wait Until February

Kenyan salaried workers and public university lecturers will not receive their proposed PAYE tax relief or Sh20 billion salary increments until February.

Low-income workers and public university lecturers in Kenya will have to wait until February to see expected tax reductions and negotiated salary increases reflected in their bank accounts, following legislative delays ahead of Parliament's impending holiday break.

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National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi confirmed that proposed amendments to the Income Tax Act will not reach the floor of the National Assembly until next week at the earliest.

Because lawmakers are scheduled to begin their long annual recess in early December, formal debate and passage of the legislation will be deferred until the House resumes sittings in February.

Under the Treasury's plan, the zero-tax threshold will be elevated from the current Sh24,000 to Sh32,333 per month, delivering monthly tax savings of up to Sh2,083 for qualifying employees.

"I signed off on the draft legislation last week, and it is currently undergoing review with the Attorney General. We anticipate submitting it to Parliament next week, allowing MPs to prioritise it immediately upon returning from recess," Mbadi stated during a televised interview on Tuesday.

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"Once tabled, the timeline sits with lawmakers, but given the public popularity of the measures, we expect swift approval."

Broader Relief Across Income Brackets

Currently, earnings between Sh24,001 and Sh32,333 face a 25 per cent tax rate, while initial earnings up to Sh24,000 are taxed at 10 per cent but shielded by a monthly personal relief of Sh2,400.

Expanding the tax-free band to Sh32,333 is expected to exempt approximately 362,846 additional formal workers from payroll taxes, expanding the tax-exempt workforce beyond the existing 1.32 million individuals.

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Salaried employees earning above the new threshold will also register net gains in take-home pay, despite adjustments to personal relief.

Under the proposed structure, standard PAYE tiers above Sh32,333 will continue at 30 per cent, 32.5 per cent, and 35 per cent for high earners grossing over Sh800,000.

Consequently, an employee earning Sh50,000 per month will see their net salary rise from Sh39,029 to Sh41,112, while someone grossing Sh100,000 will take home Sh72,574, up from Sh70,441.

Any further modifications to higher tax bands will be clarified once the final version of the bill is formally tabled.

Lecturers' Pay Deal Pushed to Next Year

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file image of the National Treasury

The legislative calendar has similarly postponed the disbursement of funds from the Sh20 billion Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) recently brokered between the state and public university academic staff.

Mbadi noted that the Supplementary Budget required to finance the initial payout cannot be concluded before the December recess.

As a result, lecturers will receive their first tranche, alongside backdated arrears accrued since July, once lawmakers pass the expenditure bill early next year.

"Approval will not be finalised before December," Mbadi explained. "The academic unions are informed of the timeline, and as soon as the House approves the Supplementary Budget, the initial allocation alongside arrears dating back to July will be disbursed in February."

The Sh20 billion agreement, struck in late October following widespread strike action, is structured across three fiscal cycles, starting with Sh6.7 billion in the current financial year.