A study by the Kenya Veterinary Association and University of Nairobi found E. coli in 94.7% of tested raw chicken samples across Nairobi outlets, raising severe food safety and hygiene concerns.

Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA) has raised concerns over the safety of raw chicken meat sold in Nairobi County after detecting bacterial contamination in most of the samples tested.

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In a research KVA found that 94.7% of the samples contained Escherichia coli (E. coli), while 39.3% tested positive for Staphylococcus aureus and 8.1% had Salmonella.

The findings also revealed that some of the bacteria had developed resistance to multiple classes of antibiotics.

Raw chicken pieces in a preparation tray.

The University of Nairobi’s Department of Public Health, Pharmacology and Toxicology worked with KVA’s Technical Working Group on Processing, Food Security and Safety, and Quality Assurance to conduct the assessment covering 264 chicken meat retail establishments.

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Researchers collected meat samples and examined them for three bacterial pathogens. They also interviewed vendors about their storage methods, handling procedures and hygiene practices.

KVA National President Kelvin Osore said the results pointed to the need for stronger food safety measures throughout the poultry supply chain.

“Protecting consumers requires coordinated action by government agencies, veterinary professionals, poultry businesses, and retailers,” he said, adding that food safety could not be achieved through isolated interventions.

Chicken meat being prepared.

The study identified several hygiene and storage practices that could increase the risk of contamination. It found that 92.8% of the outlets used wooden chopping boards, while seven in 10 did not have handwashing facilities.

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More than half of the establishments, representing 54.6%, kept chicken at room temperature instead of refrigerating it.

Researchers also observed surfaces with visible meat and blood residue in 75% of the outlets, while only 9.9% of attendants wore clean protective clothing.

The findings further showed that 92.4% of the outlets received chicken meat without refrigeration, meaning much of the stock arrived fresh and warm. About 79.2% sourced their supplies from distributors or wholesalers, while 47% obtained chicken from local farms.

Antibiotic resistance detected in chicken meat samples

Beyond the contamination levels, researchers raised concern over antimicrobial resistance among the bacteria isolated from the samples.

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The study found that 44.7% of the E. coli isolates and 28.4% of the S. aureus isolates were multidrug-resistant. This means they could withstand three or more classes of antibiotics.

E. coli showed the highest resistance to cotrimoxazole, at 65.9%, followed by ampicillin at 50.8%. In contrast, 99.6% of the Salmonella isolates were classified as non-multidrug-resistant.

The research also examined how different retail practices were associated with contamination. Chicken handled on shared surfaces had more than three times the odds of E. coli contamination compared with meat prepared on dedicated surfaces.

Chicken meat on display.

Using wooden chopping boards was similarly associated with more than three times the odds of S. aureus contamination. Meat obtained through middlemen had higher odds of Salmonella contamination, while storing chicken in freezers was linked to 72% lower odds of detecting the bacteria.

Researchers also found that attendants with college or university education were associated with significantly lower odds of contamination across all three pathogens.

Kenya Veterinary Association (KVA) calls for stronger food safety measures

Following the findings, the Kenya Veterinary Association recommended mandatory food safety training for meat handlers, stricter enforcement of cold-chain requirements and regular microbial surveillance.

A cockerel.

The association also called for better hygiene practices among retailers and coordinated action by government agencies, veterinary professionals and businesses involved in poultry production, transportation and sale.

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The findings highlight food safety concerns in sections of Nairobi’s poultry retail market, particularly around handling, storage and sanitation.