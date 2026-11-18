The Taj Mahal is an iconic ivory-white marble mausoleum located on the southern bank of the Yamuna River in Agra, India (Image: Files)

The Taj Mahal is an iconic ivory-white marble mausoleum located on the southern bank of the Yamuna River in Agra, India (Image: Files)

No Yellow Fever certificate? Kenyan travelers to India now face a 6-day quarantine

Travelers arriving in India from Kenya must carry an original, valid yellow fever vaccination certificate. Those without acceptable proof may face quarantine of up to six days under India's health advisory.

Kenyans travelling to India need more than a passport and visa.

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They must also carry proof of yellow fever vaccination, with Indian authorities warning that travellers arriving without a valid certificate may be quarantined for up to six days.

The requirement is particularly important for travellers departing from Kenya because the country is classified as a yellow-fever-risk country under international health arrangements.

The High Commission of India in Nairobi specifically advises all travellers arriving in India from Kenya to have a valid yellow fever vaccination certificate.

The government of India mandates a valid Yellow Fever Vaccination Certificate for all travellers aged 9 months or older who arrive from or transit through designated yellow fever endemic countries (Image: Files)

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What is the yellow fever certificate?

The document is officially known as the International Certificate of Vaccination or Prophylaxis (ICVP). It is commonly called the yellow card.

It provides internationally recognised proof that a traveller has received an approved yellow fever vaccination.

Under World Health Organization rules, the certificate becomes valid 10 days after vaccination. Once valid, it remains valid for the vaccinated person's lifetime.

Travellers do not need to receive another dose every 10 years merely to renew the certificate.

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The certificate must contain the traveller's correct personal details, vaccination date, authorised healthcare provider's signature and official stamp.

For international travel, passengers should carry the original physical certificate rather than depend on a photograph or scanned copy.

What happens if you travel without it?

India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has issued an official yellow fever advisory covering travellers arriving from countries classified as yellow-fever-endemic.

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Under the existing guidance, a traveller arriving from such a country without a valid original vaccination certificate may be treated as a suspected yellow fever carrier and placed under quarantine.

The quarantine can last up to six days, calculated from the traveller's departure from the airport in the risk country or until the vaccination becomes valid, whichever occurs first.

An important detail for travellers with medical conditions is that an exemption from receiving the vaccine does not automatically exempt someone from the quarantine requirement under the Indian advisory.

Anyone unable to receive the vaccine should consult a travel-health professional and the Indian High Commission before departure.

Where can Kenyans get vaccinated?

Kenya's Ministry of Health lists several authorised yellow fever vaccination facilities.

These include:

Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi.

Moi International Airport, Mombasa.

Wilson Airport, Nairobi.

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Kisumu International Airport

Eldoret International Airport

Malindi Airport

Kilindini Port and Old Port, Mombasa.

The Port Health facilities at JKIA and Moi International Airport are listed as operating around the clock.

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Travellers should confirm current availability and charges before visiting.

The Ministry advises travellers to receive the vaccine at least 10 days before departure. This allows the required period for the certificate to become valid.

The yellow fever vaccine must be administered at least 10 days before arrival in India (Image: Files)

What about India's proposed 2026 aviation health rules?

On November 16, 2026, India's Ministry of Health published draft Indian Aircraft (Public Health) Rules, 2026, proposing to replace the existing 1954 regulations.

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The draft provides for screening, quarantine and other public-health measures involving passengers arriving from countries affected by specified infectious diseases.

It also retains provisions dealing with yellow fever vaccination and quarantine.

India opened a 30-day public consultation on the draft.

The proposed regulations are not yet in force.

However, the yellow fever certificate requirement and the six-day quarantine provision already appear in India's existing official health advisory.

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Travellers should not assume they can travel without a certificate simply because the broader rules are still under consultation.

Before boarding your flight

Kenyans travelling to India should obtain the vaccination from an authorised centre, wait at least 10 days before travelling and check that the certificate details match their passport.

Carry the original yellow card with your travel documents and confirm any additional entry requirements with the airline and the Indian High Commission in Nairobi.

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