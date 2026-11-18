Beatrice Chebet to Make First Major Public Appearance Since Childbirth at 2026 Great Ethiopian Run

Beatrice Chebet to Make First Major Public Appearance Since Childbirth at 2026 Great Ethiopian Run

Beatrice Chebet to Make First Major Public Appearance Since Childbirth at 2026 Great Ethiopian Run

The double Olympic champion returns to the international spotlight for the first time since welcoming her son in June.

Double Olympic and World Champion Beatrice Chebet is set to make her first major public appearance since welcoming her first child later this week as the Guest of Honour at the 2026 Great Ethiopian Run 10km.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kenyan distance icon will travel to Addis Ababa for her maiden visit to Ethiopia, headline-gracing what organisers widely acclaim as Africa’s biggest road race.

Presented by Bank of America, the 2026 edition will see Beatrice Chebet trade her racing spikes for diplomatic and inspirational duties as thousands of elite runners and fitness enthusiasts take to the streets of the Ethiopian capital.

Beatrice Chebet: A New Chapter After Motherhood

Beatrice Chebet embraces a fellow athlete after winning in a recent race. Photo || Imago

Advertisement

Advertisement

Beatrice Chebet’s trip to Ethiopia marks a heartwarming milestone in her personal and professional journey. On June 11, 2026, the 26-year-old superstar gave birth to her first child, a baby boy, in the United States before returning home to Kenya in August.

Since arriving in Nairobi, Beatrice Chebet has kept a relatively low profile away from the global spotlight, receiving congratulatory visits from fellow athletes.

While she has recently laced up her shoes to resume light training, Beatrice Chebet has emphasised that she is taking a patient and measured approach to her recovery.

Beatrice Chebet Hails Ethiopia's Premier Road Race

Beatrice Chebet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking ahead of her departure for Ethiopia, Chebet expressed deep excitement about finally experiencing the electric atmosphere of a race whose reputation stretches far beyond East Africa.

“This is such a great race for Ethiopia because it gives young athletes the chance to run with the country’s best athletes and try to make their way to the top,” Chebet said. “It’s also a great motivation for everyone taking part to run for their health and fitness.”

Great Ethiopian Run Managing Director Dagmawit Amare welcomed the announcement, noting that hosting a champion of Chebet’s stature adds immense prestige to the annual event while strengthening the storied camaraderie between Kenyan and Ethiopian distance runners.

“She knows many of our top athletes and she will have a great time meeting them here,” Amare said, adding that organisers are eager to introduce the Kenyan star to Ethiopia’s leading road and track talents as well as the country's rich cultural heritage.

Beatrice Chebet: A Dominant Career Built on History-Making Feats

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even while on maternity leave, Beatrice Chebet’s accomplishments remain the gold standard of women’s distance running.

Before stepping away to start her family, she authored one of the most dominant two-year stretches in athletics history.

At the Paris Olympic Games, Chebet won double gold in the 5,000 m and 10,000m, a feat she remarkably repeated a year later at the 2025 World Athletics Championships in Tokyo.

Her pedigree extends seamlessly to off-track surfaces as well, having claimed back-to-back senior women’s titles at the World Athletics Cross Country Championships in Bathurst in 2023 and Belgrade in 2024.

Beyond her championship medals, Chebet has consistently shattered barriers against the clock. In 2024, she etched her name into the record books by clocking 28:54.14 in the 10,000m on the track and blazing to a 13:54 world record over 5km on the road.