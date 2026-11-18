A major DNA revelation has shaken the long-running Sh84.5 million estate battle involving former Vice President George Saitoti’s family.

A dramatic new twist has gripped the succession battle over the estate of the late former Vice President and Cabinet Minister George Saitoti after sworn DNA test results filed at the Milimani High Court confirmed a 99.9999 per cent biological link between claimant James Solomon Njage and the late politician’s family.

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The revelation, contained in a supporting affidavit sworn by Saitoti’s brother, Ronald Musengi, injects fresh momentum into a legal showdown that has already pitted a 14-year-old will against a surprise claim to a fortune estimated at Sh84.5 million.

With an inter partes hearing set for November 23, 2026, the genetic findings threaten to upend an inheritance arrangement that appeared settled more than a decade ago.

Brother’s Sworn Affidavit Drops 99.9999 Per cent Genetic Bombshell

At the centre of the latest courtroom drama is Ronald Musengi, a former commissioner with the National Police Service Commission, who stepped forward to verify the paternity claims that had been swirling in public.

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According to his court papers, Musengi voluntarily reached out to Njage through his legal representatives to get to the bottom of the matter.

After listening closely to Njage’s personal background and his account of his past ties to the late Internal Security Minister, Musengi agreed to submit his own samples for genetic profiling.

In his sworn statement, Musengi stated that he provided his DNA samples on November 2, 2026. The resulting laboratory analysis established a 99.9999 per cent probability that Njage is Musengi’s biological nephew, a finding that powerfully bolsters Njage’s assertion that he is indeed George Saitoti’s biological son.

Leaving no room for doubt over the integrity of the exercise, Musengi affirmed in his affidavit that the scientific results settled the question of bloodline for him, while adding that he remains completely open to undergoing independent repeat testing at any other accredited facility to corroborate the outcome.

Inside the Sh84.5 Million Inheritance Dispute

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The genetic confirmation marks a pivotal turning point in Njage’s battle to be legally recognised as a legitimate beneficiary of Saitoti’s estate, which is valued at approximately Sh84.5 million.

The roots of the protracted saga stretch back to the tragic morning of June 10, 2012, when Saitoti perished alongside his Assistant Minister Orwa Ojode and four other occupants in a police helicopter crash in Ngong’s Kibiku Forest.

Prior to the fatal aviation disaster, Saitoti had executed a formal will naming his widow, Margaret Wanjiku Saitoti, as the sole executor, stipulating that his wealth be divided equally between her and their son, Zachary Musengi.

Following a mandatory Kenya Gazette notice published in November 2012 that attracted no formal objections within the statutory window, Justice William Musyoka confirmed the grant of probate the following year. Years later, in November 2019, the court amended the certificate of confirmation pursuant to an internal family settlement that transferred the ancestral homestead, where Saitoti’s parents are buried, to his surviving siblings.

14 Years Later: Exhumation Bid and Widow’s Fierce Pushback

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That long-standing legal calm was shattered fourteen years after the Ngong crash when Njage petitioned the High Court, arguing that he was Saitoti’s biological son and had been unjustly excluded from the succession process.

Through his legal team, Njage moved for the revocation of the existing grant of probate, demanded a full and comprehensive accounting of every asset in the estate, and sought court orders authorising the exhumation of Saitoti’s remains for direct paternity testing.

Margaret Wanjiku Saitoti mounted a vigorous legal defence against the application, questioning why Njage had waited well over a decade to stake a claim and pointing to what she described as a lack of credible documentary proof backing his assertions.

She also strongly resisted the push to exhume her late husband’s body, warning the court of the deep emotional trauma such an exercise would inflict on the family and highlighting the severely damaged condition of the remains following the fiery helicopter crash.

In July 2026, the High Court declined to certify Njage’s petition as urgent, instead directing his lawyers to formally serve the estate administrators so all parties could be heard on merit.