A man was left fighting for his life at Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday when a mob descended on him with a serious beating after he was suspected to have stolen a phone.

A man suspected to have stolen a mobile phone was on the receiving end of a serious beating from Kenyan fans who turned up at Nyayo Stadium to watch Kenya’s match against South Africa on Tuesday.

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Harambee Stars took on Bafana Bafana in a 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at Nyayo Stadium on Tuesday night and as the teams were squaring it out on the pitch, another man was getting a beating in the stands.

It started when a complaint was raised about him attempting to steal a phone at the stadium, which had been sold out, for the high stakes match.

Suspected thief left fighting for his life

This guy has just died bana na unaezapata hata hakua mwizi. Say no to mob justice. https://t.co/b4canffia0 — AntohKE (@therealantoh) November 18, 2026

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Fans did not even wait to ascertain if the complaint was accurate as they descended on the suspect with kicks and blows. With no police in sight to rescue him, it was free for all as he was beaten with all types of objects that fans could find, leaving him fighting for his life.

Cases of mob justice are common in the country with beatings meted on suspected thieves and even pleas to Kenyans not to take the law into their own hands have fallen on deaf ears.

The incident was not a distraction to the action on the pitch, however, as Harambee Stars put up a gallant performance although they lost the match 2-1.