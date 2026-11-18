Mama Ida Odinga showed that the love of football of her late husband Raila Odinga rubbed off on her as she enjoyed a lovely kickabout with an Arsenal legend.

Ida Odinga, the widow of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, displayed that she picked a few football lessons from her late husband.

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Mama Ida enjoyed a friendly kickabout with former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue, who paid him a visit at his Nairobi home alongside AFTV crew who have also been in the country.

Clad in an Arsenal jersey, the 76-year-old was all smiles as she kicked the ball with Eboue watching and kicking back with those around applauding her efforts.

A special moment as Eboué enjoyed a friendly kickabout with Dr Ida Betty Odinga during AFTV’s visit to Kenya! 🇰🇪⚽️ 𝐁𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐀𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐲 𝐭𝐨𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫! ❤️ #AFTV #Eboue https://t.co/889lBkZDcK — AFTV (@AFTVMedia) November 17, 2026

The mother of four then received the ball from Eboue and signed it before posing for photos with the Ivory Coast football legend.

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Ida recently revealed that just like her late husband, she is also an Arsenal fan while locally, she divides her loyalty between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards because of her family setup.

Why Ida supports Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards

“I support Gor Mahia and Arsenal but when AFC Leopards is playing, I support them because I am half Luhya and half Luo,” she told Citizen TV in October.

“My mother was a Luhya from Khwisero and my father was a Luo from Gem. So, I give them 50-50 support,” she further explained.

Raila was an ardent football fan who was a long-serving patron of Gor Mahia while he also never missed Harambee Stars games.

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Internationally, “Baba” as he was fondly known, was an Arsenal supporter who followed their games and even attended matches in person at the Emirates Stadium in London.