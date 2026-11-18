KPSEA is a national assessment administered by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) for Grade 6 learners under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) (Image: Files)

KPSEA is a national assessment administered by the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) for Grade 6 learners under the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) (Image: Files)

President Ruto says local production of the 2026 examination papers saved taxpayers Sh1.5 billion, ending reliance on foreign printing facilities for over 65 years.

Kenya has printed its national examination papers locally for the first time in 65 years, in a move the government says has saved taxpayers approximately Sh1.5 billion.

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President William Ruto announced the development during his State of the Nation Address on November 18, 2026, saying the country had ended its long-standing dependence on overseas facilities for producing national examination materials.

The development covers the three major assessments administered in 2026:

The Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA), Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE).

Approximately 3.6 million learners are sitting the three assessments combined.

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KJSEA is the national exit assessment for Grade 9 learners under Kenya's Competency-Based Education (CBE) system, marking the end of Junior School and guiding placement into Senior School (Image: Files)

Why were examination papers printed abroad?

For decades, Kenya relied on specialist foreign printing facilities to produce sensitive national examination materials.

The arrangement provided access to specialised security-printing technology and production capacity, but involved foreign contractors, international logistics and the handling of confidential examination materials outside the country.

The shift to local production gives the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) greater control over an important stage of examination administration.

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Security is particularly important because examination papers contain confidential material that must not reach candidates or unauthorised parties before the scheduled examination.

A leak can compromise an entire examination, force authorities to investigate and potentially require costly remedial action.

How KNEC prepares and distributes examination papers

The examination process begins long before candidates enter examination rooms.

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KNEC coordinates the development, preparation and production of assessment materials before they are sorted, packaged and dispatched through designated secure distribution centres.

Under the Kenya National Examinations Council (Conduct of Examination) Rules, 2015, revised in 2023, examination materials must be handled through controlled procedures.

Distribution centres are authorised secure storage facilities. Examination containers are checked for intact seals, stored under security arrangements and released to authorised personnel according to the approved timetable.

Police officers and other authorised security personnel play a role in transporting and protecting the materials.

At the end of each examination session, completed scripts are collected, accounted for, sealed and returned through the authorised channels before marking.

The local printing development therefore does not eliminate the need for security escorts, controlled storage, strict access arrangements and accountability throughout the process.

KCSE is the national academic qualification awarded to students at the end of the four-year secondary school cycle in Kenya (Image: Files)

How much money has Kenya saved?

Ruto put the savings from local printing at approximately Sh1.5 billion.

However, a detailed public breakdown showing the previous foreign printing costs, local production expenses and the calculation behind the saving has not been published alongside the announcement.

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The figure should therefore be treated as the government's reported saving rather than an independently audited reduction in expenditure.

The investment also has a wider industrial implication.

Producing sensitive examination materials locally can strengthen domestic printing capacity, create opportunities for technical skills development and reduce reliance on external suppliers.

KNEC's 2023–2027 strategic plan had already identified the need to strengthen and commercialise its printing press capacity and pursue international security-printing standards, including ISO 14298 certification.

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Will Kenya eventually stop using printed examinations?

The local printing achievement comes as the education sector continues exploring digital assessment and examination management.

Digital examinations can reduce reliance on paper in some assessment categories, but national examinations still require systems that can handle large candidate populations, secure assessment content and reliable administration across the country.

KNEC has previously piloted digital assessments in teacher education, although extending such systems across primary and secondary national examinations requires adequate devices, connectivity, infrastructure and security.

For now, the 2026 development is a significant step in building local examination production capacity.

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