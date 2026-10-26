Education CS Julius Ogamba during the opening of the KNEC examination container and distribution of KPSEA and KJSEA assessment materials at the Makindu Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner’s Office in Makueni County.(Image:Julius Migos Ogamba

Education CS Julius Ogamba during the opening of the KNEC examination container and distribution of KPSEA and KJSEA assessment materials at the Makindu Sub-County Deputy County Commissioner’s Office in Makueni County.(Image:Julius Migos Ogamba

2026 National exams kick off: Inside the Government's new security strategy and anti-cheating measures

Armed police officers will not be routinely stationed at assessment centers for the younger learners sitting the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA) unless a specific security threat arises, creating a calmer environment. Security personnel will instead focus primarily on escorting and managing test materials.

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has announced a significant shift in security arrangements as over 3.6 million learners across the country commenced this year’s national assessments and examinations.

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Speaking during the official release of examination and assessment materials in Makindu, Makueni County, the Cabinet Secretary detailed the government's comprehensive framework for managing the massive academic exercise, addressing school-level security, anti-malpractice technology, and preparations for anticipated heavy rainfall.

A measured approach to security for younger learners

Addressing the nation's primary school assessments, CS Ogamba revealed that armed police officers will not be routinely stationed at all centers hosting the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment (KPSEA) and the Kenya Junior School Education Assessment (KJSEA).

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The government adopted this targeted adjustment to cultivate a calm, supportive environment for younger candidates.

“Unlike in the past, armed police officers will not be stationed at assessment centres for KPSEA and KJSEA unless there is a specific security threat that requires deployment,” Ogamba stated.

While day-to-day armed presence inside assessment halls has been scaled back, the Ministry of Education emphasized that monitoring remains rigorous.

Security personnel will continue to oversee the transport of examination materials, closely escorting documents from centralized distribution points to individual schools and back to secure storage hubs upon completion of daily sessions.

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This year’s national testing schedule represents one of the largest logistical undertakings in Kenya’s educational history. Official ministry statistics indicate a total candidature of 3,634,846 learners.

Among them, 1,380,463 candidates are sitting the KPSEA, while 1,206,028 learners are undertaking the KJSEA. Meanwhile, 1,048,355 senior candidates have registered for the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

The timeline for the assessments is already underway. KPSEA runs through October 28, and KJSEA continues until October 30. Simultaneously, practical, oral, and low-candidature KCSE papers are progressing ahead of the primary written examinations, which are scheduled to run from November 2 to November 20.

Advanced anti-cheating technology and strict warnings

To safeguard the integrity of the results, the Ministry of Education has rolled out a modernized array of security innovations.

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These technical safeguards include reinforced examination storage containers, smart electronic padlocks, color-coded assessment materials, and personalized question papers unique to individual candidates.

Education officials believe these multi-layered barriers will drastically improve accountability and streamline tracking across every distribution tier.

Alongside these technical interventions, CS Ogamba delivered a stern warning against examination fraud, cautioning parents, candidates, and the public to be wary of opportunistic fraudsters attempting to capitalize on family anxieties.

“The government will not tolerate examination malpractice. Anyone found engaging in cheating or facilitating examination irregularities will face the full force of the law,” Ogamba warned.

He urged learners to trust their classroom preparation rather than fall victim to individuals peddling fake examination papers.

Under the Kenya National Examinations Council Act, individuals caught in unauthorized possession of examination materials or related documents face heavy penalties, including fines of up to Ksh2 million, imprisonment of up to 10 years, or both.

Contingency planning for inclement weather and infrastructure

With the examination period coinciding with forecasts of heavy seasonal rains, the ministry has activated robust emergency contingency plans.

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Ogamba noted that regional administrative structures are fully mobilized to address potential disruptions caused by flooding, compromised road networks, difficult terrain, and localized security challenges.

Education officials have been directed to collaborate closely with county commissioners, security agencies, and local administrators to guarantee uninterrupted transit of examination materials and ensure students reach testing centers safely.

In addition, customized accommodations have been established to support learners with disabilities and those requiring specialized provisions throughout the examination cycle.

The Ministry of Education expressed full confidence in the multi-agency framework established for the season.