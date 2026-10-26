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Kalonzo to meet Gachagua for Opposition unity talks amid calls to back Sifuna

Joel Omotto
Joel Omotto 10:16 - 26 October 2026
Rigathi Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka attending a church service at ACK Diocese of Mt. Kenya Central Gitugi Church
The Wiper party boss has revealed that he will meet the ex-Deputy President as calls intensify for a united opposition candidate to take on President William Ruto.
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Wiper Patriotic Front Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka is expected to meet with DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua in a bid to thrash out modalities of a united Opposition candidate.

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Kalonzo has been in the news in recent days following claims by President William Ruto that he could be open to working with him while DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala claimed that the party has settled on Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and wants the Wiper boss to back him.

While Kalonzo has dismissed the President’s assertions, he insists the Opposition has not settled on a candidate but will chart a way forward on this front when he meets Gachagua at his home in Nyeri on Monday.

“I want Kenyans to know that tomorrow [Monday] I will visit Rigathi Gachagua just like he came to see me and the others,” Kalonzo said during a church service on Sunday

Warning over plans to destabilise opposition

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File image of united opposition leaders Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka and Fred Matiang’i with other opposition figures
File image of united opposition leaders Rigathi Gachagua, Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka and Fred Matiang’i with other opposition figures

“It is not a big deal like I see other people saying,” added Kalonzo, claiming there is a push from the government to scuttle the unity of the Opposition so that they do not settle on one candidate to fight it out with President William Ruto in the 2027 General Election.

“Others have been sent to try and destabilise us. We have reached a very delicate stage and I will come out and speak to all leaders, especially those with presidential ambitions, me included,” said Kalonzo.

The Wiper boss has warned over the risk of the Opposition not speaking with one voice amid fears that their camp is being infiltrated by elements from the government side.

“We all understand the importance of unity. We do not want any one of us to leave and say he or she was shortchanged,” said Kalonzo.

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“We must stay there and talk and so if you see us visiting each other, it is basically what it is.”

Will Kalonzo be persuaded to support Sifuna?

Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka speaking in Nakuru on February 27, 2026
Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka speaking in Nakuru on February 27, 2026

Kalonzo’s meeting with Gachagua comes days after the former Deputy President met Linda Mwananchi supremo Edwin Sifuna at his Nyeri home last week, a meeting that has since divided opinion.

The former Vice President will also head to Wamunyoro amid claims from Malala that he is set to be persuaded to drop his bid for Sifuna.

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“You have seen DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua meet Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna the other day. They are united,” Malala said at the weekend.

“We have said we also want to talk to Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka. We want him to support Sifuna. On Monday, we are going to meet Kalonzo. In DCP, we have agreed Sifuna is up to the task,” added the former Kakamega Senator.

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