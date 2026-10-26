Treasury reveals details of Sh79.69 billion Mombasa, Lamu Port concession deals

Under the proposed framework, the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) is slated to make a direct co-investment of Sh7.79 billion, while private sector capital will cover the remaining balance to upgrade maritime infrastructure and cargo logistics.

The National Treasury has disclosed that the initial batch of asset concession deals involving strategic terminals at the Port of Mombasa and Lamu Port will require a staggering capital outlay estimated at Sh79.69 billion.

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According to fiscal disclosures, the ambitious public-private partnership (PPP) framework will see the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) make a direct co-investment amounting to Sh7.79 billion.

The arrangement aims to leverage private sector capital, technical expertise, and operational efficiency to upgrade core maritime infrastructure and streamline cargo logistics across Kenya’s main coastal trade gateways.

File image of the National Treasury

Unlocking private capital for strategic growth

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The concession agreements represent a critical policy shift by the state to tap into private sector muscle to finance massive capital-intensive port expansions.

By opening up specific terminals, yards, and logistic hubs to private concessionaires, the government hopes to alleviate fiscal pressure on public coffers while positioning Kenya as a premier transshipment hub in East and Central Africa.

Financial analysts note that the scale of the investment underscores the government's commitment to modernizing port facilities to handle growing regional trade volumes.

However, specific details regarding how the state corporation plans to finance its multi-billion-shilling contribution remain under tight scrutiny.

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"It wasn’t immediately clear how KPA would fund its investment in the planned concession deals," financial analysts tracking the Treasury's disclosures noted, raising questions over the authority's internal cash-flow positioning amidst existing capital expenditure commitments.

Balancing public oversight and private officiency

The push for port asset concessions has progressively gained momentum as the National Treasury looks to bundle interconnected port properties including common infrastructure interfaces, storage yards, access roads, and terminal support zones into viable commercial packages.

Proponents of the concessions argue that private operators bring advanced cargo-handling technologies, shorter vessel turnaround times, and superior management practices that will ultimately boost the competitiveness of both Mombasa and Lamu ports.

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On the other hand, labor unions and industry stakeholders have frequently called for transparent regulatory guardrails to protect public interests, safeguard local jobs, and prevent potential monopolistic tendencies over critical national trade lifelines.

Next steps for implementation