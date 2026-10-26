The accident that occurred at Kanga, near Mtito Andei involved a bus that was ferrying mourners who were from a burial ceremony in Lugari and a truck.

The accident that occurred at Kanga, near Mtito Andei involved a bus that was ferrying mourners who were from a burial ceremony in Lugari and a truck.

Driver of Bus in Accident That Killed 22 at Kanga, Mtito Andei Was Sleepy, Survivor Claims

Witnesses said the force of the head-on collision was severe enough to tear off half the bus's body.

A survivor of a horrific head-on collision between a church bus and a truck has claimed the driver appeared to be drowsy shortly before the crash that left 22 people dead on the Mombasa-Nairobi Highway.

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Pastor Cosmas Nyangweso, one of 45 worshippers from The Christian Renewal Centre in Likoni, Mombasa, survived the accident and spoke to journalists from his hospital bed at Mtito Andei Sub-County Hospital.

The survivor is being treated for broken upper limbs.

Kanga, Mtito Andei accident that claimed 22 lives.

"We were from a burial ceremony in Lugari, western. The journey was okay through long with the driver seemingly sleepy," Nyangweso said.

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Survivor recounts fatal overtaking manoeuvre

The group had travelled to Makusi, Kakamega County, to bury their colleague, the late Reverend Kiganane, before tragedy struck on their journey home.

The accident occurred at Kanga, near Mtito Andei inside Tsavo National Park, Makueni County.

Over 20 people are feared dead following a horrific head-on collision between a bus carrying 33 passengers and a trailer at Kanga, along Mtito Andei in Makueni County. The reported death toll remains unconfirmed as details of the crash emerge. Motorists are urged to exercise caution while approaching the scenes as rescue is underway More updates to follow as details emerge. — Roderick (@KyaloIntel) October 25, 2026

Among those killed were mourners who had been returning to Mombasa after the burial in Lugari, western Kenya.

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Nyangweso described how the bus had left a stopover in Mtito Andei at around 7am before the driver attempted to overtake several vehicles along the Kanga stretch.

While overtaking, the bus swerved off the road to the right and collided head-on with a truck that was itself trying to avoid the crash.

"We were thrown outside the bus. Where I was lying there were bodies and other people crying for help, but assistance came way long after hours," Nyangweso added, describing the chaotic aftermath as passengers from both vehicles were flung onto the roadside.

PRESS STATEMENT; THE FATAL ROAD TRAFFIC CRASH AT KANGA, MTITO ANDEI https://t.co/wWZKirvMxq — Ministry of Roads and Transport | Kenya (@TransportKE) October 25, 2026

Half the bus ripped apart in high-speed crash

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Makueni County Commissioner Abdulahi Khalif said the force of the collision was severe enough to tear off half the bus's body.

Kanga, Mtito Andei accident that claimed 22 lives.

Khalif linked the crash to a troubling pattern of road accidents during the festive season.

"In less than a month, we lost 17 Catholic faithful from Mombasa who were headed to Subukia shrine and this is yet another fatal accident. As this festive season sets in, I call upon drivers to be vigilant and if a bus is travelling long distances then that company ought to have an assistant driver to avoid accidents occurring due to fatigue," he said.

Death toll confirmed at 22, several hospitalised

Makueni County Chief Officer for Health, Dr Mulei Mbithi, confirmed that 17 people died at the scene, while five others later succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at Mtito Andei Sub-County Hospital.

Sixteen patients remain under treatment at the facility, while two others have since been transferred to Makindu Sub-County Hospital for further care.

Mombasa pastors fellowship mourns loss of members

The Mombasa Pastors Fellowship has joined the Christian Renewal Centre community in mourning the deaths.

Bishop Simeon Peter Menza urged the public to remain calm as the Fellowship works alongside relevant authorities to establish the full details of the accident and coordinate support for affected families.

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Mombasa Pastors Fellowship West Zone Secretary, Pastor Ken Wanga, said the bus had been carrying around 50 people, including 12 pastors, along with relatives and friends who had travelled together for the burial.

According to Wanga, the Fellowship has so far confirmed the deaths of three pastors, with other members still undergoing hospital treatment.

Full casualty figures were yet to be finalised at the time of reporting.

"We are appealing to the national and county governments to assist the affected families, facilitate specialised treatment for critically injured victims, and consider waiving hospital bills arising from the accident," Wanga said.