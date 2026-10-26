Men in Women's Washroom: Kelvin Kinuthia, Johny the Hairdresser Criticised after Admitting they Use Ladies' Toilets

Kelvin Kinuthia and Johny the Hairdresser faced backlash after admitting they use women's bathrooms. A father swore he wouldn't feel safe with his daughter in the women’s toilet with either of the two.

Two of Kenya's most recognisable crossdressing personalities have found themselves at the centre of a heated public debate, after both admitted publicly that they use women's washrooms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The conversation began with hair and makeup artist John Mokuna Mungai, better known as Johny the Hairdresser, during an interview with media personality Kwambox on Thursday, 22 October.

Asked which public toilets he uses, he explained that he opts for the ladies' facilities, saying people often mistake him for a woman because of his feminine style, appearance and soft voice.

Johny the Hairdresser

He added that whenever he visits clubs, he informs bouncers and staff beforehand that he is male, in order to avoid any confrontation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kinuthia confirms he does the same

Content creator Kelvin Kinuthia added his voice to the discussion a day later, on Friday, 23 October, confirming in a social media post that he too uses ladies' washrooms.

He framed his admission as finally settling a question many had long speculated about, having previously spoken about the challenges he faces when attempting to use men's facilities.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The admissions did not go down well with everyone.

A section of Kenyans online argued that men dressed as women should not be using spaces designated for females, warning that women's privacy and safety could be put at risk.

Kelvin Kinuthia

Blogger Njambi Fever pointed out that women frequently use these washrooms for more than just the toilet, including changing clothes or attending to young children.

On Saturday, 24 October, TikToker Rakel Kenya weighed in with a video saying she has no issue with how people choose to identify, but admitted the situation raises genuine concern for parents who take young girls into public washrooms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

She called on the government to step in, suggesting the introduction of additional washroom categories beyond the current men's and women's divide.

Not everyone agrees with the criticism

Others came to the defence of Johny and Kinuthia, arguing that a man dressed as a woman entering a men's washroom could face harassment or even violence, making the ladies' facilities the safer practical option for them.

One commentator pushed back on the framing of the debate altogether, pointing out that both men have been clear they are male and identify as crossdressers rather than transgender women, arguing the real issue is how venues manage access and liability, not a question of transgender rights.

Comedian Mulamwah contributed a different angle to the conversation, sharing photos of unisex toilets used in China as an example of how public facilities could potentially be restructured.

Kinuthia turns to portable toilets for now