Governor honours man who drove burning lorry away from populous estate to save lives

The Meru driver braved fire to save lives and property, steering his burning vehicle away from the populous estate.

Meru Governor Mutuma M’Ethingia has honoured Matthew Kaugiria, the man who steered a burning lorry 500 metres through a densely populated residential area as flames engulfed the vehicle to save lives and avert a tragedy.

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Kaugiria, who has been a driver for 17 years was transporting dry hay along the Kwa Nthambi–Majengo road in Meru town when the lorry made contact with low hanging powerlines, sparking a fire that quickly engulfed the vehicle.

"With the lorry engulfed in flames and people's safety at risk, I had to make a difficult decision. I drove the burning vehicle away from the residential area to protect others from potential harm. It was a frightening moment, but I knew that the safety of other people mattered." He narrated.

His act of courage as he steered the burning lorry through busy streets to a river, a safe distance from houses and businesses in the area, was captured on camera, with the video going viral.

The governor who visited Kaugiria on Sunday, October 25, 2026 praised him for his selfless and courage which saved many residents and nearby businesses from what would have been a possible tragedy.

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Meru Governor Mutuma M’Ethingiwith Matthew Kaugiria

“Not all heroes wear capes. Some risk their lives to save others. True heroism is not measured by what we possess, but by the courage we demonstrate when the lives and safety of others are at stake,” the governor wrote after meeting Kaugiria.

What the governor said

The county boss recounted the Friday incident which propelled Kaugiria to the limelight, noting that he put himself in danger for greater good when the lives and safety of others was at stake as he attempted to prevent the burning vehicle from causing further damage and potentially putting more lives at risk.

“On Friday, 23rd October 2026, Mathew Kaungiria demonstrated extraordinary bravery when his lorry, which he uses to supply hay across Meru County, caught fire after the hay came into contact with overhead electricity lines,” he wrote.

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He recounted that while abandoning the buring lorry that was gradually turning into a fireball was the easier option, Kaugiria made the difficult choice that averted a potential tragedy.

“Rather than abandon the burning lorry, Mathew courageously drove it towards Kathita River, averting a potentially devastating tragedy and protecting the surrounding community. In his selfless act, he sustained burns to his face and arms,” he added.

He wished Kaugiria a quick recovery, conveying the wishes of Meru residents who appreciated the difficult sacrifice he made to risk his life but save others.

“I celebrate Mathew for his remarkable courage, sacrifice and concern for the safety of others. My prayers are with him as he recovers from his injuries. The flames may have consumed his livelihood, but they could never consume his courage. Mathew Kaungiria, Meru salutes you!”

With the source of his livelihood gone as the lorry was burnt down completely by the fire, Kaugiria has more to think about beyond his health.

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Netizens suggest a job or a new lorry to honour Kaugiria's bravery

In acknowledgement of his courage, a section of netizens has conveyed willingness to contribute funds and replace his lorry.

A collage image of Matthew Kaugiria and his lorry in flames

They have also urged politicians and the Meru governor to support the initiative in honour of Kaugiria's bravery that saved lives and property.

Others urged the governor to offer him a job in the Meru Fire Engine Brigade.