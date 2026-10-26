Oga Obinna stated he presented Mama Ella with two choices regarding the future of their daughter.

Oga Obinna stated he presented Mama Ella with two choices regarding the future of their daughter.

Oga Obinna Opens Up after 4th Baby Mama Claims She Was Chased Out of His Home

Obinna stated that his heart ached for his daughter, and he feared the consequences of the decision by the child's mother to move the child out of his house.

Comedian and content creator Oga Obinna has broken his silence after his fourth baby mama, Mama Ella, also known as Tallie_254, subtly suggested she was forced out of his home.

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In a video, Obinna openly stated he laid out two options he offered her regarding their daughter's future.

Obinna's tone throughout the video was tired rather than angry, and he admitted this was not the first time he had found himself in this kind of situation, joking that he never seems to learn from past experiences.

Obinna's two options for daughter's future

Obinna stated he presented Mama Ella with two choices regarding the future of their daughter.

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Mama Ella alias Tallie_254.

The first option would see her take their daughter, who would remain enrolled at an international school, with Obinna covering all the child's needs going forward.

The second option would see the child remain with him, while Mama Ella retained unlimited access at any time, including knowledge of the school and home, with the freedom to pick up the child every weekend.

"Pick the one you think is best for the child," he said, telling her, adding that he would support whichever option she ultimately chose.

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He attached one condition to his offer, stating plainly that he would only provide for a child he had direct access to.

Obinna pushes back against online advice given to Mama Ella

What appeared to trouble him most was the advice he said Mama Ella had been receiving online.

He singled out one TikTok suggestion urging her to take their child to live with her own mother in the village, calling the idea troubling given what it would mean in practice, pulling a child out of a good school and a stable home with a present parent, only to place her with a grandmother who had long since moved past raising young children.

Obinna acknowledged that advice encouraging Mama Ella to "find herself" had some merit but questioned where the child would stay while that process played out.

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He also questioned whether strangers commenting online genuinely cared about the family's wellbeing, adding that he was prepared for whatever criticism followed the video.

Obinna stated that his heart ached for his daughter and that he feared the consequences of decisions being made that were out of his control, admitting there was little left for him to do but watch how things unfolded.

The public disagreement follows a series of posts from Mama Ella hinting that she had been pushed out of Obinna's home.

Mama Ella alias Tallie_254's post on Instagram hinting at being sent packing.

In one post, she wrote cryptically, "Social media 'friends' are not the ones that sent me a text message telling me to pack and leave, did they?"