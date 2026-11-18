Bryson Makokha: Why Eric Omondi wants banana basket in museum after over Ksh10m fundraiser

Comedian Eric Omondi has explained why he wants the wooden basket used by Bryson Makokha to sell bananas preserved in a museum.

Comedian-turned-activist Eric Omondi has announced plans to preserve the wooden basket used by 17-year-old fruit vendor Bryson Makokha in a museum, following a massive public fundraising drive that collected over Ksh10.2 million for the teenager and his family.

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For nearly a decade, Makokha roamed the streets of Chwele in Bungoma County selling bananas for just Ksh5 apiece, enduring a painful, long-standing skin condition.

Due to misconceptions and stigma surrounding his illness, passers-by often avoided purchasing his produce, leaving him struggling to afford basic pain medication.

An emblem of endurance and faith

Presenting the weathered basket during a public briefing, Omondi highlighted the artifact as a poignant symbol of perseverance through extreme adversity.

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“This is the audacity,” said Omondi while pointing at the basket. “This is the basket that Bryson was using to sell bananas, which no one was buying. For eight years, he carried this thing with bananas on it.”

“So we ae going to preserve it like in a museum in his house. Or we can talk to the Governor of Bungoma and mount it somewhere in town and write the word hope on it.”

From roadside despair to a nationwide movement

Makokha’s plight first drew widespread sympathy when digital creator Minister Zido shared footage of the teenager in tears by the roadside. Moved by the distressing clip, Omondi mobilized the public under his Sisi Kwa Sisi initiative.

The response was swift and overwhelming. Donations climbed past Ksh5.6 million within the first 48 hours before comfortably crossing the Ksh10.2 million mark, reflecting an outpouring of support from well-wishers across the country.

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Medical intervention and long-term stability

The funds facilitated Makokha’s relocation to Nairobi, where he was admitted to Luton Hospital along Ngong Road to undergo comprehensive diagnostic evaluations and specialized dermatological care.

The initiative also addressed his mother's urgent medical needs after physicians discovered she was suffering from an epigastric hernia. Following a successful surgical procedure, Omondi confirmed she was recovering well.

Beyond immediate medical treatment, the funds are being deployed to secure the family's long-term future.