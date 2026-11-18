President William Ruto has highlighted the growing impact of SHA on millions of Kenyans and the changes it has brought to healthcare access.

President William Ruto has mounted a spirited defence of Kenya’s universal healthcare reforms, declaring that the Social Health Authority (SHA) has fundamentally transformed access to life-saving medical care and shielded millions of households from financial ruin.

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Delivering his fourth and final State of the Nation Address to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate at Parliament Buildings on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the Head of State painted a stark picture of how catastrophic medical emergencies previously pushed hardworking Kenyan into poverty.

He explained why enrolling in the shared health financing scheme remains very critical for every household.

Ending the Cycle of Selling Land and Livestock for Hospital Bills

The Social Health Authority (SHA) manages Kenya's public healthcare financing system, which replaced the old National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) under the Social Health Insurance Act of 2023 (Image: Files)

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Addressing lawmakers and the nation, President Ruto noted that for decades, a sudden diagnosis or serious illness carried the same devastating weight as an economic shock, forcing families to liquidate hard-earned assets just to keep loved ones alive.

“Honourable members, just as high food prices strain households, a serious illness can wipe out years of savings and productive effort. For too many Kenyans and their families, falling ill has meant borrowing from friends, selling their livestock, disposing of land or abandoning treatment altogether,” President Ruto said.

He emphasised that the transition from the defunct National Hospital Insurance Fund to SHA was deliberately engineered to dismantle that financial trap by pooling resources so that citizens do not face steep hospital bills alone.

“A medical emergency could turn a family that was getting ahead into one struggling to survive. That is the burden we set out to lift through our health care reforms. To ensure that the cost of treatment is increasingly met through a system of shared health financing rather than falling entirely on individuals and families,” he stated.

Registration Surges From 8 Million to 33.7 Million Kenyans

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Backing his case with fresh national data, President Ruto revealed that enrollment under SHA has expanded more than fourfold compared to the old state insurer just four years ago.

“Today, 33.7 million Kenyans are registered with a Social Health Authority compared with approximately 8 million registered under the National Hospital Insurance Fund in 2022. The significance of this reform goes beyond numbers in registration. It lies in the treatment families can access and the medical bills they no longer have to bear alone,” the President told Parliament.

While acknowledging that the rollout of SHA experienced early teething challenges, Ruto maintained that his administration remains focused on resolving operational bottlenecks so that every registered Kenyan experiences reliable medical protection at the point of care.

Tens of Thousands Accessing Cancer Care, Dialysis, and Transplants

An image of President William Ruto(Image:pcs)

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To demonstrate how the shared financing model is working on the ground, the President highlighted thousands of patients currently receiving specialized, high-cost interventions that were previously out of reach for low- and middle-income earners.

“Across the country, 53,465 patients are receiving cancer treatment. 24,468 are receiving dialysis. And 89 have already undergone kidney transplants, all under SHA. These are among the most expensive forms of medical care, often beyond the financial reach of ordinary households,” Ruto said.

According to the Head of State, having the scheme absorb these specialised treatment expenses directly protects family wealth and ensures patients complete their medical regimens without resorting to emergency fundraisers or distress asset sales.