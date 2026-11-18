Stopped going to work? When Kenyan law allows your employer to fire you

Absence without permission can amount to gross misconduct, but employers must still establish the reason for dismissal and follow a fair disciplinary process. A recent court ruling illustrates the consequences of failing to do so.

An employer cannot automatically dismiss a worker simply because an attendance register shows that they have stopped reporting to work.

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The Employment and Labour Relations Court has reaffirmed that employers accusing workers of job abandonment must make reasonable efforts to establish why they are absent and give them an opportunity to explain before termination.

In a ruling reported on November 18, 2026, Justice Nelson Abuodha dismissed an employer's appeal after finding that the company had failed to demonstrate that it contacted an employee, sought an explanation or initiated a disciplinary process before ending his employment.

The court upheld an award of Sh138,234, equivalent to six months' salary, in addition to one month's salary in lieu of notice and costs.

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What counts as job abandonment?

Job abandonment generally refers to an employee staying away from work without permission or a lawful explanation, in circumstances suggesting that they have deserted their position.

Section 44(4)(a) of Kenya's Employment Act, 2007 recognises absence from the place appointed for work without leave or other lawful cause as a ground that may justify summary dismissal.

However, an absence recorded in a register is not necessarily proof that a worker has abandoned employment.

An employee may be absent because of illness, an emergency, an authorised leave arrangement, a communication breakdown or circumstances involving the employer itself.

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In the recent case, the employee's attendance record showed that he had signed in on March 19 and 20, 2021, before being marked absent.

He maintained that he had verbally been sent home because work was unavailable.

The employer argued that he had abandoned his position.

However, the court found that it had not demonstrated reasonable attempts to contact him or establish why he had stopped reporting.

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What must an employer do before dismissal?

Section 41 of the Employment Act sets out the hearing requirements before an employer terminates employment on grounds of misconduct, poor performance or physical incapacity.

The employer must explain the allegations to the employee in a language they understand and inform them of their right to be accompanied by another employee or a shop-floor union representative of their choice.

The employee must be allowed to respond, and the employer must consider the explanation before making a decision.

In a suspected job-abandonment case, a fair process will ordinarily involve establishing the dates of absence, attempting to contact the employee, requesting an explanation and issuing a show-cause notice where appropriate.

The employer should then arrange a disciplinary hearing and document the decision.

The Employment Act does not prescribe a universal number of days that an employee must be absent before job abandonment can be established.

The circumstances, evidence and applicable workplace policies must be considered.

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What protection does the law give employees?

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Section 43 requires an employer to prove the reason for termination.

Under Section 45, dismissal is unfair where the employer cannot establish a valid and fair reason or demonstrate that a fair procedure was followed.

This means an employer may have legitimate grounds for dismissing a worker who repeatedly absents themselves without permission, but must still observe the statutory procedure.

An employee who believes they have been unfairly dismissed may challenge the decision through the employment dispute-resolution process.

Section 49 allows a court to award compensation of up to 12 months' gross salary, depending on the circumstances, alongside other applicable remedies.

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The KSh138,234 award in the recent ruling was based on that particular employee's circumstances.

It is not an automatic payout for every worker dismissed for alleged job abandonment.

What should employees do when they cannot report to work?

Workers should notify their employers as soon as possible when they are unable to attend, particularly in cases involving sickness or emergencies.

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Communication through official emails, telephone messages or other recognised workplace channels can help establish that an absence was not deliberate.

Employees should retain medical documents, leave approvals and correspondence with supervisors.

If an employer instructs a worker to stay home because there is no work available, the instruction should ideally be confirmed in writing.

Can an employee simply disappear from work?

No. Workers remain responsible for attending work as agreed and complying with legitimate workplace instructions.

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The law does not protect deliberate absence without lawful explanation.

It requires employers to establish what happened and handle disciplinary action fairly.

For employers, keeping proper attendance records and documenting attempts to reach absent workers can help prevent avoidable labour disputes.