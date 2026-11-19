Comedian Eric Omondi has lifted the lid on how his brother died just when he was about to get into rehab following a 17-year struggle with drug use.

Comedian-cum-activist Eric Omondi has opened up about how he lost his brother to drugs, something that has led him to the forefront of fighting the vice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Omondi, who was instrumental in helping content creator Georgina Njenga overcome drug use, shared the heartbreaking story of how his brother suffered from substance abuse for 17 years before succumbing.

The comedian revealed that his family made several failed attempts to take their elder brother Joseph Onyango to rehab and he even fled only to resurface in a worse state and die a day before he was to start treatment.

Near two-decade struggle with substance use

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We struggled to take him in and out of rehab for 17 years,” Omondi shared in a clip posted online.

“He had noticed that now we were forcing him to go to rehab so he went missing. He just disappeared until one day, Chipukeezy called me and told me; ‘your brother has been found on Kirinyaga Road.’

“We were supposed to go get him in the morning, to take him to hospital, then rehab, and as soon as I got home, we got a call from the hotel, saying ‘come for your brother he is no more,’” he went on.

Omondi says his brother was using hard drugs and after seeing what happened to him, he has resolved to ensure the vice is kicked out.

Why Eric Omondi is celebrating Njenga’s return

Advertisement

Advertisement

Georgina Njenga

“My brother was on cocaine; he was on other substances. We have lost so many celebrities,” he further stated.

It is on this backdrop that Omondi had no qualms helping Njenga when she was down because of drugs with the content creator discharged from rehab this month after 40 days at the Chiromo Hospital Group.

The comedian has organized a big concert to celebrate Njenga’s return at Carnivore grounds on Sunday with the event also set to be used to sensitize the youth about the dangers of drug abuse.