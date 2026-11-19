SIBOH School Sports Academy: Inside Elite Eldoret Institution Charging Sh90,000 Per Term for Playgroup, Sh105,000 for PP1

While launching the posh institution, First Lady Rachel Ruto pointed out that President William Ruto boldly conceived the school to nurture dreams, discover talents, and prepare future generations for greatness.

First Lady Rachel Ruto has launched SIBOH School and Sports Academy, one of Eldoret City's poshest learning institutions.

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Rachel pointed out that President William Ruto boldly conceived the school to nurture dreams, discover talents, and prepare future generations for greatness.

"Today, we officially launched SIBOH School & Sports Academy in Eldoret City, Uasin Gishu County, celebrating a bold vision by H.E. President William Samoei Ruto," the First Lady posted on social media.

Parents looking for a posh school in Eldoret City will have to part with up to KSh 370,000 per term to enrol their children at SIBOH School and Sports Academy.

First Lady Rachel Ruto in one of the classes at SIBOH School and Sports Academy.

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The institution’s education model combines conventional classroom learning with specialised sports training.

The school, whose website was launched by First Lady Rachel Ruto in August 2026, is preparing to admit its first learners in January 2027.

Located along Naiberi Road in Moiben, Uasin Gishu County, SIBOH's school fees structure was published online, covering learners from Playgroup to Grade 12, with the cost varying according to the level of education and boarding arrangements.

At the entry level, parents will pay KSh 90,000 per term for Playgroup, KSh 105,000 for PP1 and KSh 125,000 for PP2. The charges comprise tuition, lunch and snacks, with tuition accounting for KSh 68,400 for Playgroup, KSh 79,800 for PP1 and KSh 95,000 for PP2.

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SIBOH School and Sports Academy.

The fees increase as learners progress through primary school. Grade 1 attracts KSh 150,000 per term, Grade 2 KSh 170,000 and Grade 3 KSh 190,000. The amounts include tuition and lunch, with the meals component ranging from KSh 36,000 to KSh 45,600.

SIBOH School and Sports Academy's fees structure.

For upper primary, the school has set its termly fees at KSh 210,000 for Grade 4, KSh 230,000 for Grade 5 and KSh 250,000 for Grade 6. Unlike the lower primary classes, the fee breakdown introduces boarding charges, which account for KSh 63,000, KSh 69,000 and KSh 75,000, respectively.

The cost rises further at junior school, with parents expected to pay KSh 270,000 per term for Grade 7, KSh 290,000 for Grade 8 and KSh 310,000 for Grade 9.

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Senior school has the highest charges, with Grade 10 attracting KSh 330,000 per term, Grade 11 KSh 350,000 and Grade 12 KSh 370,000. The Grade 12 fee comprises KSh 259,000 in tuition and KSh 111,000 in boarding charges.

The published schedule also lists additional costs that parents must consider beyond the main termly fees. These include a one-off registration fee of KSh 2,500, admission fee of KSh 5,000, student identification card charge of KSh 1,000 and a refundable caution fee of KSh 10,000.

SIBOH School and Sports Academy.

A medical and emergency charge of KSh 5,000 is payable every term, while the annual book fund ranges from KSh 6,000 for pre-primary learners to KSh 15,000 for senior school students. Primary and junior school learners will pay KSh 9,000 and KSh 12,000, respectively.

Parents who require transport will pay KSh 10,000 per term for a one-way journey and KSh 15,000 for a return trip. The school has also listed an enrichment programmes charge of KSh 5,000 per term.

Inside SIBOH School’s facilities

Beyond its relatively high fee structure, SIBOH has outlined a range of facilities covering classroom learning, boarding, healthcare and sports.

The institution’s campus is designed around modern classrooms and technology-enabled learning spaces, with boarding accommodation for boys and girls.

Its boarding programme includes supervised accommodation, structured study sessions and recreational activities.

SIBOH School and Sports Academy.

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Healthcare is another component of the school’s planned facilities. SIBOH has listed a wellness centre staffed by doctors and nurses, as well as partnerships with hospitals to facilitate specialist treatment and emergency medical services.

The school has also outlined counselling, chaplaincy and pastoral care services to address learners’ emotional and spiritual needs. Its student welfare policies include child protection measures, anti-bullying provisions and digital safety guidelines.

On catering, the institution has adopted a Farm to Fork approach, which focuses on providing learners with fresh and nutritious meals.

SIBOH School and Sports Academy.

Sports academy with more than 15 disciplines

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Sports development is a major part of SIBOH’s educational model, with the institution listing more than 15 disciplines under its dedicated academy.

These include athletics, football, rugby, swimming, basketball, volleyball, tennis, golf, cricket, handball, netball, cycling, badminton, chess, padel and darts.

The school says its sports programme will incorporate professional coaching, talent identification and structured training to help learners develop their abilities while continuing with their academic studies.

Its location in Eldoret is particularly notable given the town’s reputation as a training hub for some of Kenya’s most successful long-distance runners. The region has produced internationally recognised athletes, making it a significant location for an institution seeking to incorporate competitive sports into formal education.

Academic programmes and curriculum

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SIBOH is structured to offer education from pre-primary to senior school under Kenya’s Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum.

SIBOH School and Sports Academy.

At senior school level, the institution intends to offer the three pathways under the new education system: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), Social Sciences, and Arts and Sports Science.

Its academic programme also incorporates information technology, leadership development, critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving.

The school has further outlined Christian-based character education, with emphasis on integrity, respect, responsibility, teamwork and leadership.

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Rachel Ruto’s involvement in SIBOH School

First Lady Rachel Ruto launched the institution’s website on August 18, 2026, during an event attended by her son Nick Ruto.

The idea behind the school dates back to 2022, when plans for an institution combining academic education and sports development were conceived.

A site in Eldoret was selected in 2023, with construction and recruitment of educators and sports coaches taking place in subsequent years.

SIBOH School and Sports Academy.

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