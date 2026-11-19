Regina Re's 86-Year-Old Mother Was to Move Into New Nyari Estate Home Before Brutal Murder

Dorita Macharia, the 86-year-old mother of actress Regina Re, was brutally murdered in her Loresho Ridge home weeks before moving to Nyari Estate.

Dorita Macharia, the 86-year-old mother of actress Regina Re, was weeks away from moving into a new home in Nyari Estate before she was stabbed to death.

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Dorita was killed at her house in Loresho Ridge in what investigators and autopsy reports described as cold-blooded murder.

A friend said she had already moved most of her belongings. One recalled a promise from a week before her death.

"A week before your demise, you promised me a cup of tea in your new house at Nyari Estate. Indeed, you told me that you have moved everything to the house. The only thing remaining was yourself," said Henry Macharia.

Dorita Macharia’s Final Farewell Just weeks before her death, 86-year-old Dorita Macharia was scheduled to move into a new home in Nyari Estate, away from her house in Loresho, which became the scene of crime for her brutal murder. @DannMwangi #NTVTonight https://t.co/6ceOgUpqkS — NTV Kenya (@ntvkenya) November 18, 2026

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The Loresho house later became the scene of the crime. Macharia was killed there on 30 October 2026.

As they placed the last soil on her grave, Harry Belafonte's song "Jamaica Farewell" played in the background. Friends and family described a life they said was "built on resilience and humanity".

Dorita Macharia's firstborn reads eulogy

Ian Macharia, her firstborn, read the eulogy as the only member of the immediate family present. He remembered her as a devoted mother to him, Regina and Jim, and a proud grandmother.

"A strong woman who loved and cared for her children and her grandchildren, despite the arguments that may arise from that strength," he said.

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Evangeline Yvonne, who became friends with Macharia 60 years ago after the two discovered they were both from the Caribbean, also paid tribute.

Yvonne is the mother of Court of Appeal judge Agnes Murgor, and her son-in-law, Philip Murgor, is expected to be a state witness in the murder case.

Macharia was buried next to her late husband, G. N. Macharia, on the family's property in Murang'a.

Granddaughter Thandie Malaika pleads not guilty as burial takes place

While the funeral was under way, Macharia's granddaughter, Thandie Malaika Wanjiku Gitao, appeared before High Court Judge Diana Kavedza at the Kibera Law Courts and pleaded not guilty to murder.

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Regina Re's daughter Thandie Malaika.

Her request to attend the burial was refused. The court heard that she had not undergone a mental assessment, and ordered her to have one at Kiambu Level 5 Hospital.

The case will be mentioned on 3 December 2026.

Her mother, Regina Wambui Gitao, known as Regina Re, and her uncle, Alton Jimmy Macharia, appeared separately at the Kibera Chief Magistrate's Court, where both denied charges of being accessories after the fact to murder.

Prosecutors allege they told Thandie to change her blood-stained clothes after the attack, and helped to create a story that an intruder had entered the house and attacked their mother.