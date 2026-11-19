Edwin Sifuna disputes opinion polls - ‘Ruto cannot have more than 10%’

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has dismissed latest opinion polls which placed his popularity at 31% same as that of President William Ruto.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has dismissed opinion polls that have placed him level with President William Ruto as the most popular presidential candidates among Kenyans.

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TIFA Research released a poll last week which indicated Sifuna was tied on 31% with President Ruto as the candidates most preferred by Kenyans ahead of the 2027 General Election.

However, the Linda Mwananchi party leader claims that the poll was skewed, insisting that Ruto’s popularity cannot even cross 10%.

“Any opinion poll that gives William Ruto support of more than 10% is not accurate,” Sifuna said during an interview on Radio Citizen.

“Any poll research that gives him a popularity of more than 10% is not a poll we can talk about as a true reflection of the current situation in the country.”

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Unkept promises and 2024 protests

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has disputed a TIFA opinion poll that rated his popularity at 31%, placing him at par with President William Ruto. Sifuna has dismissed the findings, arguing that any poll putting Ruto's approval rating above 10% does not reflect public sentiment, claiming that Kenyans are dissatisfied with his leadership. — Henix Obuchunju (@Obuchunju) November 19, 2026

Sifuna says Kenyans are fed up with Ruto’s regime after a number of unkept promises and therefore, he could not be as popular as the TIFA Research poll suggested.

“Where has he got that popularity from? Those of us moving around the country are being told he lied to them by making false promises,” he added.

“He also took power like he is the boss of Kenyans and forgot that they are his bosses.”

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The Nairobi Senator also pointed to the June 2024 Finance Bill protests as an example of Kenya Kwanza government’s failure to listen to Kenyans.

“Then what happened in 2024, what instigated it was that Ruto’s government refused to listen to Kenyans about what they were raising in the Finance Bill,” said Sifuna.