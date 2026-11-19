Baba Talisha Loses Sight in Left Eye, Seeks Financial Support for Surgery in India
Kenyan content creator Baba Talisha has confirmed that he has lost sight in his left eye.
According to Baba Talisha, the sight loss was from complications from a rare infection that has forced him to seek further treatment in India.
The social media personality shared the worrying update on his Instagram Stories on Wednesday, November 18, describing the development as his worst fear coming true.
He also disclosed that he was preparing to undergo surgery as he made plans to travel abroad for specialised medical care.
According to medics, Acanthamoeba keratitis is a rare eye infection from a complex amoeba that affects the cornea, and if not treated, it can cause loss of sight.
Contact lens wearers make up at least 90% of AK cases, clevelandclinic.org reported.
The latest update marks a significant development in his health battle, which has involved several medical consultations and tests over the past two months.
Baba Talisha's battle with rare eye infection
Baba Talisha previously revealed that he had been diagnosed with Acanthamoeba Keratitis (AK), a rare infection caused by a microscopic parasite that affects the cornea.
He disclosed that doctors had conducted more than 14 tests over an extended period before identifying the condition, which can be difficult to diagnose because its symptoms resemble those of other eye infections.
In an earlier update, the content creator said managing the infection could require surgery or specialised antiseptic eye drops that were not readily available in Kenya.
His condition later deteriorated, with reports indicating that the cornea in his left eye had suffered severe damage and that a transplant was being considered.
Karangu Muraya appeals for support
Fellow content creator Karangu Muraya also raised concern over Baba Talisha's condition, appealing to Kenyans to offer prayers and financial assistance as he prepares for further treatment in India.
In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Muraya disclosed that the left cornea had deteriorated and that doctors had referred his friend abroad for specialised care.
“Dear friends, this great man Baba Talisha is seriously sick. For now the left eye has melted its cornea awaiting transplant. Doctors has now referred him to India for further medication,” Muraya wrote.
The appeal came as Baba Talisha confirmed the loss of sight in his eye and prepared for the next stage of his treatment.
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