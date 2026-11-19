Commercial crude oil production from Turkana County's South Lokichar fields begins on December 1, 2026, positioning Kenya to enter the international oil export market.

Kenya is preparing to enter the international crude oil market, with commercial production from the South Lokichar oil fields in Turkana County scheduled to begin on December 1, 2026.

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The announcement marks a historic milestone in the country’s energy sector, transitioning years of exploration and pilot testing into full-scale commercial operations aimed at global exports.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi confirmed the timeline on November 18, noting that the drilling rig would be activated on Friday, November 20. Once production commences on December 1, the extracted crude oil will be transported abroad for refining.

In a statement detailing the transition, the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum emphasized the significance of the upcoming launch:

Energy and Petroleum CS Opiyo Wandayi with president William Ruto

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“The Government has set December 1, 2026, as the date when Kenya moves from exploration and pilot production into full commercial production. Shortly afterwards, Kenyan crude will be offered to international refiners and traders.”

Shortlisted trade names for Kenyan crude

Alongside the production schedule, the government is finalizing the commercial branding for the nation's crude oil. Following a public participation exercise held in October, the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum shortlisted four potential trade names from citizen submissions: Rift Light, Great Rift Intermediate, Great Rift Blend, and Great Rift Sweet.

According to Wandayi, these four options are undergoing final review before a formal recommendation is submitted to President William Ruto for approval.

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Why commercial branding matters globally

The ministry explained that establishing a distinct trade name is essential for positioning Kenya in the global petroleum market, where it will serve as the country's commercial identity for decades.

By inviting the public to submit suggestions, the government aimed to give citizens a direct role in shaping how Kenyan oil is recognized internationally.

Highlighting the importance of branding in global commodities, the ministry stated:

“Every crude oil traded in the world is known by a name. Brent speaks for the United Kingdom, Murban for the United Arab Emirates, Bonny Light for Nigeria and Pearl Sweet for Uganda. That name appears on cargo documents, international price reports and trading screens, and it travels with every barrel the country sells.”

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Drilling rig arrival and infrastructure mobilization

The push toward the December 1 production target follows months of logistical preparation and infrastructure mobilization. A major turning point occurred in September 2026, when a 1,500-horsepower GW70 onshore drilling rig arrived at the Port of Mombasa aboard the vessel MV Transit Sedanka from Duqm Port in Oman.

Leased from the Great Wall Drilling Company (GWDC) and valued at over USD 20 million, the equipment was subsequently transported by road to Turkana County to develop the South Lokichar fields.

At the time of the rig's arrival, Gulf Energy E&P BV SEZ confirmed the equipment's pedigree and operational readiness before drilling, or "spudding," could begin. “The 1,500-horsepower GW70 Onshore rig will undergo procedural commissioning and acceptance checks before drilling begins (spud).

In the UAE, the GWDC rig has been undertaking projects for the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), maintaining a strong, efficient, and safe operating record,” the company noted in a statement.

Project timeline and phased production targets

Gulf Energy CEO Paul Limoh had previously outlined a strict timeline for the project, initially targeting November 1, 2026, to commence drilling operations. Expressing confidence in the team's execution, Limoh said,

“All workstreams at Gulf Energy E&P BV SEZ are running to a tight project management schedule, and the project remains on course for First Oil production.”

Under Gulf Energy’s development plan, the project will roll out in two distinct phases. The initial phase targets a daily output of 20,000 barrels of crude oil.

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