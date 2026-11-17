Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi lifts the budget briefcase at the National Treasury ahead of the Budget2026/27 Statement in Parliament.

Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi lifts the budget briefcase at the National Treasury ahead of the Budget2026/27 Statement in Parliament.

How Kenya's 47 counties shared Sh2.46 Trillion over the last six financial years

Kenya's National Treasury has disclosed that county governments received Sh2.46 trillion over six financial years, with annual transfers peaking at Sh469 billion for FY2025/26. Nairobi topped regional allocations, while northern counties like Turkana outperformed several economic hubs under the revenue-sharing formula.

Kenya's National Treasury has issued a report on disbursements to county governments, showing that transfers rose 5.5% to Sh469.0B in FY2025/26 from Sh444.5B in FY2024/25.

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According to official data released by the National Treasury, Kenya's 47 county governments have received a cumulative Sh2.46 trillion in devolved funds over the last six financial years. The comprehensive fiscal statement highlights how public resources have been distributed nationwide from the 2020/21 financial cycle up to the 2025/26 term.

The figures underline a period of continuous growth in fiscal transfers, culminating in a record annual disbursement of Sh468.99 billion for the 2025/26 financial year. This latest peak represents a significant increase of approximately Sh70 billion compared to the Sh398.99 billion recorded back in the 2020/21 period.

Nairobi tops the list as the leading beneficiary

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Leading the nationwide allocation standings, Nairobi County emerged as the single largest recipient of devolved funds over the review window. The capital accumulated a total of Sh123.12 billion, placing it far ahead of any other administrative region.

A breakdown of Nairobi's allocations demonstrates steady funding patterns over recent fiscal years. The capital secured Sh21.98 billion during the 2025/26 term, following allocations of Sh22.36 billion in 2024/25 and Sh20.98 billion in the 2022/23 financial year.

Following closely behind the capital, Nakuru County positioned itself as the second-largest overall beneficiary, accumulating Sh84.08 billion across the six-year span. Other major recipients crossing the notable Sh70 billion threshold included Kilifi (Sh81.91 billion), Turkana (Sh81.04 billion), Kakamega (Sh80.37 billion), Kiambu (Sh77.97 billion), and Mandera (Sh72.17 billion). Bungoma also secured robust funding, totaling Ksh69.05 billion.

Population density versus regional revenue-sharing formulas

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The Treasury data sheds light on how revenue-sharing frameworks operate across Kenya, demonstrating that high population density does not automatically dictate top-tier funding allocations.

Because the national revenue-sharing formula factors in crucial elements such as poverty index metrics, land mass, and baseline equal share allocations, several counties in northern and arid regions outpaced major economic hubs. For instance, Turkana’s cumulative total of Ksh81.04 billion outstripped the aggregate funds channeled to several traditional economic centers, including Mombasa, Kisumu, Uasin Gishu, and Meru.

Additional highlights from northern Kenya include Wajir County, which obtained Sh64.35 billion over the six years, and Garissa County, which accumulated Sh54.14 billion.

Analysis of the lowest allocations

At the opposite end of the fiscal spectrum, smaller jurisdictions recorded the lowest cumulative figures over the six-year review period. Lamu County registered the smallest total among all 47 counties at Sh21.72 billion.

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Tharaka-Nithi followed closely with Sh29.57 billion, while Elgeyo Marakwet secured Sh31.34 billion. Isiolo County obtained Sh32.06 billion, and Laikipia County recorded cumulative transfers amounting to Sh34.12 billion.

Meanwhile, a middle tier of counties crossed the Sh50 billion mark. These included Kisii (Sh58.36 billion), Kwale (Sh58.17 billion), Narok (Sh57.82 billion), Kisumu (Sh54.20 billion), Uasin Gishu (Sh53.60 billion), Makueni (Ksh53.57 billion), Migori (Sh52.42 billion), Homa Bay (Sh52.37 billion), and Mombasa (Sh52.22 billion).

Evolving annual disbursal trends

2020/21: Sh398.99 billion

2021/22: Sh340.40 billion

2022/23: Sh418.86 billion

2023/24: Sh383.96 billion

2024/25: Sh444.46 billion

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2025/26: Sh468.99 billion

The peak observed in the 2025/26 financial window marks the highest annual transfer registered since the inception of the current tracking framework.

Emerging debates on pending bills and future financing

Even as the Treasury details these multi-trillion-shilling disbursements, tensions persist between central planners and county administrations regarding upcoming financial frameworks.

The Commission on Revenue Allocation has previously recommended a baseline of Sh440.84 billion, exposing wider disagreements over future county financing for upcoming terms like the 2027/28 fiscal year.

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Kenya's National Treasury has issued a report on disbursements to county governments, showing that transfers rose 5.5% to KES 469.0B in FY2025/26 from KES 444.5B in FY2024/25. — Equitable share: KES 415.0B. — Additional allocations: KES 54.0B, against KES 70.7B allocated. The shortfall reflects legislative delays, budget approvals and donor disbursement challenges. — Mwango Capital (@MwangoCapital) November 17, 2026

Furthermore, fiscal debates continue to play out against a backdrop of mounting local liabilities.