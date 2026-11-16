'I crossed 40 counties' - Pastor Dorcas defends Rigathi Gachagua's role in Ruto’s election

Former Second Lady Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has dismissed claims that her husband Rigathi Gachagua played no significant role in President William Ruto’s election win in 2022.

Former Second Lady Pastor Dorcas Rigathi has dismissed claims that her husband Rigathi Gachagua did not help President William Ruto win the 2022 elections.

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Ruto, and leaders allied to him, have been refuting statements that former the Deputy President contributed immensely to the millions of votes he got in the Mt Kenya region, saying it was the President who lured the region on his own.

Gachagua has insisted the President would not have been elected were it not for his efforts to convince voters in the region to support him only for the Head of State to instigate his impeachment.

His wife maintains that it was a collective effort, including her own initiatives, especially in convincing the church that their interests would be served better by the Kenya Kwanza regime.

Pastor Dorcas on her role in Ruto’s election

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File image of Reverend Dorcas Rigathi with her husband Rigathi Gachagua

“I forgive but I don’t forget,” Pastor Dorcas said on Citizen TV. “I have heard many times when they said nobody helped them [win the presidency]. I crossed 40 counties campaigning for them because the church had an agenda.”

Jeff: Have you forgiven the President for what he did to your husband? Rev Dorcas Rigathi: I have forgiven him, but I cannot forget. I have heard them say many times that nobody helped them. I travelled across 40 counties campaigning for them because the church had an agenda, and we had an MoU with the President #CitizenSundayLive — Citizen TV Kenya (@citizentvkenya) November 15, 2026

“We wanted a free country where they would be freedom of worship, where we can take care of the health, the church is 60% of hospitals and schools, they are church-based,” she added.

Pastor Dorcas feels her efforts bore fruit as she was able to convince religious organisations to vote for the regime and that she was on course to addressing the many challenges facing those vulnerable in society before her husband was removed from office.

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Key programmes that were cut short

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader Rigathi Gachagua and his wife Pastor Dorcas Rigathi

“We wanted a space where we can deliver all those to the people without interference,” she added. “Where the land was taken from the churches and we had an MoU with the President that all these things would be done and the church would take up rehabilitation of those in drugs and alcohol.”

“The church is the only fallback where the people rejected by society like widows come and find comfort. We wanted programmes that would run through the religious communities,” she stated.

“We worked together even with the muslins and windows, drugs and those living with disabilities because it has no colour and religion. The church had an agenda to make sure vulnerable communities were taken care of.”

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